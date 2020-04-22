Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished Philips Hue Smart Lighting Accessories From $14.76

Woot today launched a new sale on Philips Hue smart lighting products, including the brand's smart hub, LightStrip+ Extension, various starter kits and bulb sets, and more.

Prices start at $14.76 for the LightStrip+ Extension, which works as a way to expand the length of an existing Philips Hue LightStrip. This accessory typically sells for around $25.

Other standalone products on sale include the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb at $32.79, and the Hue Smart Hub at $33.59. We've rounded up the rest of the refurbished Hue accessories on sale below:

All of the Hue products on sale today have been tested and certified to look and work like new, and also include all relevant accessories and at least a 90 day warranty. Woot does note that some devices may ship in generic packaging. Head to Woot to shop the full sale.