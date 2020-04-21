Apple Watch Series 5 Now Available Refurbished

Apple today began selling certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 models for the first time in the United States. Refurbished models are discounted by around 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models.



A wide selection of GPS and GPS + Cellular models are available in aluminum or stainless steel, with various bands to choose from. A refurbished 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS + Cellular and a Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band is available for $639, for example, a savings of $110 compared to Apple's regular price of $749.

Apple says all refurbished Apple Watch models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new box and all manuals and accessories, including a magnetic charging puck and a power adapter. In our view, Apple's refurbished products are generally indistinguishable from brand new ones.

Any refurbished Apple Watch comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered. The warranty can be extended to up to two years from the original purchase date with AppleCare+ for Apple Watch.

Keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished prices, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup.