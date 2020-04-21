Shortform Fraggle Rock Series From Jim Henson Company Now Available on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has inked a deal for "Fraggle Rock: Rock On," a shortform series from the Jim Henson Company that features characters from popular series "Fraggle Rock," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There is one episode available now and new episodes will debut each Tuesday on ‌Apple TV‌+. Episodes of the show are just three to five minutes in length, hence the "shortform" part of the series.

The show was shot using iPhone 11 devices from the homes of the production team and artists across the United States due to shelter in place orders.

"Fraggle Rock: Rock On" joins several other ‌Apple TV‌+ shows aimed at children, including "Helpsters," "Snoopy in Space," and "Ghostwriter."