MacRumors
All >
Guides
Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2020
April 24, Order Now

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Supplier Factories Reducing Staff and Cutting Overtime Due to Falling Demand

Tuesday April 21, 2020 10:44 am PDT by Juli Clover

With most Apple Stores around the world closed since March 14, demand for Apple's devices has been dropping off. As a result, the factories that assemble those devices are reducing staff and cutting overtime hours, according to Financial Times.


Multiple workers at Foxconn's Zhengzhou complex, where iPhones are assembled, said that Foxconn has paused hiring and has begun cutting some of the temporary workers that it hired after ramping up production following factory closures in February.

Overtime hours have also been cut, and Foxconn has been encouraging employees to take holidays. Workers say no overtime has been worked since April 10.

Pegatron has also been cutting employees due to falling demand. Approximately a thousand temporary and third-party workers were fired, according to an employee at the factory. "The US orders are not coming, so why would we keep all the workers," he said.

Apple has begun reopening its stores, starting with a retail location in South Korea. There is no clear word yet on when stores in the United States are set to open, but Apple is aiming for May. Stores are expected to reopen on a rolling basis, with Apple taking into account local conditions and guidelines for each location.

Tags: Foxconn, Pegatron

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
whyamihere
25 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Yes China, demand has certainly decreased as we are still dealing with the fallout from the virus you bestowed upon the world.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Eorlas
11 minutes ago at 11:04 am


Covid-19 is a world wide issue, using word like "bestowed" u are implying China deliberately did this (as if there's anything to gain from it). Seriously, stop with this racist ********. Many Chinese work on the overpriced hardware that you loved so much, so have some common decency and consideration.

It's a worldwide issue, because China is perpetually stuck on trying to save face above all else. It's racist to call it "china virus" it's not racist to point out that an attempted coverup by a country that has a fetish for censorship has put us all in a bad position.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

New AirPods Allegedly Ready to Launch, Possibly Next Month

Sunday April 19, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Next generation AirPods that were allegedly supposed to be announced at Apple's rumored March event are ready to launch, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch sometime next month, although he is not firm on timing yet. It is unclear at this time as to what new features Apple's next-generation AirPods will sport. One...
Read Full Article84 comments

First Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On Videos Appear Online

Saturday April 18, 2020 9:11 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online. Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos...
Read Full Article433 comments

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article257 comments

Leaker: Apple Planning iPad Air With Under-Screen Touch ID, ARM MacBook, Game Controller, and More

Sunday April 19, 2020 9:30 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
An anonymous Twitter account with a fairly accurate track record has shared details about several Apple products that are supposedly under development. Some of the products mentioned by the account have not been extensively rumored until now, including a new iPad Air with under-the-screen Touch ID, an ARM-based 12-inch MacBook, and an Apple game controller by 2021. On March 12, the...
Read Full Article258 comments

Alleged Leaked 'iPhone 12' Schematics Show Speaker Integrated into Bezel to Achieve Slimmer Notch

Monday April 20, 2020 2:29 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Twitter leaker Jon Prosser has shared a pair of images that appear to be schematics of Apple's unreleased "iPhone 12," showing a smaller notch than the one currently found on iPhones with Face ID. The first image looks like a photo of a CAD illustration, which are sometimes leaked from Apple's supply partners. The second image appears to be based on the first schematic, and draws out the...
Read Full Article77 comments

New iPhone SE Ad Shows Oddly Satisfying Task of Peeling Off the Protective Film

Friday April 17, 2020 8:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement. Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device: Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its ...
Read Full Article90 comments

Apple Shares New Documentation on How to Make Your Own Face Shield

Saturday April 18, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple has recently shared a new support document on how to make your own face shield. The support document does mention that the manufacturing of face shields should only be carried out by an expert. In the support document, Apple specifies the materials and their respective thickness values needed for the fabrication of the shield, forehead band, and strap. Additionally, the support...
Read Full Article41 comments

Apple Shares New 'Float' iPad Pro Video Highlighting Magic Keyboard

Monday April 20, 2020 12:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new ad called "Float," which highlights the new 2020 iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard. The video features a colorful hummingbird flying around an equally colorful iPad Pro display with Magic Keyboard attached. The hovering and floating of the hummingbird alludes to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which "hovers" above the keyboard and stand using a magnetic attachment for...
Read Full Article72 comments

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Reviews and Unboxing Videos: Huge Jump Forward in Usability, But Expensive and Heavy

Monday April 20, 2020 6:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Last week, Apple began accepting orders for its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, several weeks earlier than anticipated. Now, the media has shared several hands-on reviews and unboxing videos of the keyboard on YouTube. The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and has a floating cantilevered design that allows the viewing angle to be adjusted up to 130 degrees. In addition to ...
Read Full Article247 comments

OnePlus 8 Pro vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max

Saturday April 18, 2020 8:00 am PDT by Juli Clover
OnePlus this week launched its newest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, offering high-end specs and features at a cheaper price than many of its competitors. We got our hands on one of the OnePlus 8 Pro devices and thought we'd see how it measures up to the iPhone 11 Pro Max in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. There...
Read Full Article66 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Huge ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Update Coming Tomorrow, ‘Hatsune Miku’ Western Release Set for May, and More
Nintendo Just Released the ‘My Nintendo’ App in Japan Letting You Watch Nintendo Directs, Buy Games, Check Play History, and More
‘Hyperspace Delivery Service’ is Described as “Oregon Trail in Space” and It’s Hitting iOS and Android this Week
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Streets of Rage 4’ Coming April 30th, ‘Legends of Amberland’ and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Pocket Build’, ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’, ‘Void Tyrant’, ‘AFK Arena’, and More
‘Forager’ from HopFrog Is Coming to Mobile
‘NieR Re[in]Carnation’ Gameplay Showcased in New Trailer for iOS and Android
Sky: Children of the Light’s Season of Enchantment Is Now Available on iOS and Android with a New ‘Earth Day’ Event Planned
YouTube
Logitech Combo Touch: A "Magic Keyboard" Accessory for iPad Air!
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple Releases 2020 iPhone SE Starting at $399!
iPhone 11 Pro: 6 Months Later & iPhone 12 Wishlist!
iOS 14 Home Screen Widgets, iPhone SE 2 & iPhone 12 Leaks, New Emojis Delayed, & More…
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]