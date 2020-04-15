New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Now Available to Order, Deliveries Begin Next Week

Apple today announced that its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now available to order on Apple.com and begins arriving to customers next week.



This is the accessory that Apple previously revealed last month, alongside the launch of the new 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models. The Magic Keyboard attaches to the ‌iPad Pro‌ magnetically, providing a "floating" cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees.

The keyboard itself is full-sized with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel. There's also a trackpad, which works with iPadOS 13.4 and its new feature that supports both trackpads and mice.

In terms of charging, the Magic Keyboard supports pass through USB-C charging, and when the Magic Keyboard is closed, the ‌iPad Pro‌ microphones are disconnected, preventing any audio data from being compromised.

Although it's being sold alongside the 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌, the new Magic Keyboard is compatible with the previous generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models as well.

You can order the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ for $299, and for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ for $349 on Apple.com. The accessory has layouts for over 30 languages, and it's available to order today.