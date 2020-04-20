Deals: Best Buy Discounts iPad Mini 5 by Up to $100 Off, Starting at $330 for 64GB Wi-Fi

Best Buy has introduced a new sale on the iPad mini 5 this week, offering up to $100 off select models of the tablet. All around, these discounts represent the lowest prices we've tracked on each model of the iPad mini 5, starting at $329.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.
There are also markdowns on cellular devices, including the 64GB iPad mini 5 for $459.99, down from $529.99. Best Buy's sale covers all colors of the iPad mini 5, and the retailer offers the chance to pick up the tablet at a local store, or free next-day delivery in some instances.
Stock is low on some models, particularly on cellular devices, but Best Buy says that more are on the way soon. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs.
The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online. Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.
The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos...
Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement.
Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device:
Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its ...
Next generation AirPods that were allegedly supposed to be announced at Apple's rumored March event are ready to launch, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch sometime next month, although he is not firm on timing yet.
It is unclear at this time as to what new features Apple's next-generation AirPods will sport. One...
Apple's long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are likely to be unveiled later this year, and a new report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offers more details on what we can expect from the product. According to the report, Apple is working on at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses...
Apple has recently shared a new support document on how to make your own face shield. The support document does mention that the manufacturing of face shields should only be carried out by an expert.
In the support document, Apple specifies the materials and their respective thickness values needed for the fabrication of the shield, forehead band, and strap. Additionally, the support...
Apple on Wednesday announced the new second-generation iPhone SE, which includes a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, and up to 256GB of storage. This new device adopts the name of the previous 2016 iPhone SE, but updates it with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and improved internals.
Blackmagic today informed MacRumors that it is no longer manufacturing its Blackmagic eGPU Pro due to AMD discontinuing its Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics chip.
Apple removed the Blackmagic eGPU Pro from its online store earlier this week, just days after marking the product as temporarily out of stock. The standard Blackmagic eGPU with AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics remains available to purchase...
Apple and Google are said to be in a "standoff" with the UK's health service over its plans to build an app that alerts users when they have been in contact with someone with coronavirus.
Apple and Google announced on Friday that they are working together on Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world. Apple says...
Last September, Apple launched a web-based Apple Music experience, offering users a similar experience to the Mac version of the Music app with "For You," "Browse," and "Radio" sections, along with playlists, recommendations and more.
As of today, Apple Music on the web has exited beta and is now available at music.apple.com. The previous beta.music.apple.com address automatically forwards...