Deals: Best Buy Discounts iPad Mini 5 by Up to $100 Off, Starting at $330 for 64GB Wi-Fi

Best Buy has introduced a new sale on the iPad mini 5 this week, offering up to $100 off select models of the tablet. All around, these discounts represent the lowest prices we've tracked on each model of the iPad mini 5, starting at $329.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are also markdowns on cellular devices, including the 64GB iPad mini 5 for $459.99, down from $529.99. Best Buy's sale covers all colors of the iPad mini 5, and the retailer offers the chance to pick up the tablet at a local store, or free next-day delivery in some instances.

Stock is low on some models, particularly on cellular devices, but Best Buy says that more are on the way soon. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.