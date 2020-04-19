MacRumors
App Recap: New or Updated iPhone, iPad, and Mac Apps Worth Checking Out

Sunday April 19, 2020 5:44 pm PDT by Frank McShan

Several apps were either released or updated recently. We've compiled a list of some of these apps that are worth checking out.


iOS Apps

  • Content Creator (Free) - Content Creator is an app that allows you to create collages, images with text, and squared images perfect for content creation. The app also lets you produce and export videos straight to several social media platforms.

  • Lugo - See Who's Listening (Free) - Lugo is a new that visualizes simultaneous music listening worldwide. It is pretty interesting to see where around the world people are listening to certain songs. Although the app currently is limited to work with Apple Music, Lugo says both Spotify support and a chat feature is in the works.

  • Gentle (Free) - Gentle is a new social media app that is currently in its beta testing phase. The app allows users to write anonymous requests they may be worried about, and others can reply to requests with kindness and compassion. The developers have spam filters and report features to help establish a safe sense of community on the platform. Those who are interested in joining can enroll in its beta program here.

  • Climb - English Vocabulary (Free) - Climb is a language-learning application that boosts your vocabulary by helping you to discover and memorize new words. It is worth noting that while most of the Climb's functionality is free (adding words, GIFs in the dictionary, GIF of the day), users will be subscribe to the service to continue practicing. After a seven day free trial, Climb offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions priced at $9.99, $19.99, and $59.99 respectively.

  • Discard - A Memory Card Game (Free) - Discard is a new app that features a memory game with a twist. Users are given three seconds to memorize a set of playing cards, and then they must tap the correct cards to advance to the next level. Haptic feedback is also available to enhance the overall quality of the game.

  • Colorful Memories (Free) - Colorful Memories is a photo app that can transform old black and white photos into their natural colors in a matter of seconds. The app uses AI to recolor all sceneries and images into their original and natural color and even enhances colored images to give them a striking effect.

iPadOS Apps

  • LiDAR Scanner 3D (Free) - Those with the new 2020 iPad Pro can make 3D models of objects and export them into several filetypes (USDZ, OBJ, STL, PLY). The app even allows users to take 3D scans of their own homes - a neat demo showcasing the app's capabilities can be found here.

Mac Apps

  • Wallpaperer for Reddit (Free) - Wallpaperer is a neat app that can automatically set your Mac wallpaper to the top rated images from your favorite Reddit communities. The app also allows users to set how often they would like the wallpaper to change and from which subreddits to get wallpapers from.

  • FitaDo - Calisthenics Workouts (Free) - FitaDo is a fitness app available for Mac, iPhone, and iPad that allows users to create and customize any type of workout. The app also allows users to track progress over time. There is a premium version of FitaDo available as monthly or yearly priced at $3.99 and $29.99 respectively.

  • theBin (Free) - theBin is an app that integrates directly with your Mac's trash to create a new user experience. There are several features of the app worth checking out including auto-cleanup, a feature where the trash will empty every so often, and the auto-compression feature to automatically compress trash files to save disk space.

In addition to the many apps above worth checking out, it was also announced this week that Facebook would be launching a dedicated gaming app to take on Twitch and Youtube in a new report by The Verge. The report mentions that most of the app's content will focus on the streaming community, but a small mix of some casual games will be included as well. The app is set to debut on Android devices on April 20 and iOS support will be coming as soon as "Apple approves" the app.

Top Stories

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article

First Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On Videos Appear Online

Saturday April 18, 2020 9:11 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online. Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos...
Read Full Article

New iPhone SE Ad Shows Oddly Satisfying Task of Peeling Off the Protective Film

Friday April 17, 2020 8:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement. Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device: Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its ...
Read Full Article

New AirPods Allegedly Ready to Launch, Possibly Next Month

Sunday April 19, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Next generation AirPods that were allegedly supposed to be announced at Apple's rumored March event are ready to launch, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch sometime next month, although he is not firm on timing yet. It is unclear at this time as to what new features Apple's next-generation AirPods will sport. One...
Read Full Article

Bloomberg: Apple to Unveil High-End Over-Ear Wireless Headphones With Magnetically Swappable Parts Later This Year

Thursday April 16, 2020 4:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are likely to be unveiled later this year, and a new report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offers more details on what we can expect from the product. According to the report, Apple is working on at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses...
Read Full Article

Apple Shares New Documentation on How to Make Your Own Face Shield

Saturday April 18, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple has recently shared a new support document on how to make your own face shield. The support document does mention that the manufacturing of face shields should only be carried out by an expert. In the support document, Apple specifies the materials and their respective thickness values needed for the fabrication of the shield, forehead band, and strap. Additionally, the support...
Read Full Article

Shop the Best iPhone SE Pre-Order Deals From T-Mobile, Walmart, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 6:23 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple on Wednesday announced the new second-generation iPhone SE, which includes a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, and up to 256GB of storage. This new device adopts the name of the previous 2016 iPhone SE, but updates it with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and improved internals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article

Blackmagic eGPU Pro Discontinued

Friday April 17, 2020 7:58 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Blackmagic today informed MacRumors that it is no longer manufacturing its Blackmagic eGPU Pro due to AMD discontinuing its Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics chip. Apple removed the Blackmagic eGPU Pro from its online store earlier this week, just days after marking the product as temporarily out of stock. The standard Blackmagic eGPU with AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics remains available to purchase...
Read Full Article

Apple and Google in 'Standoff' With UK Health Service Over COVID-19 Contact Tracing App

Friday April 17, 2020 4:39 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple and Google are said to be in a "standoff" with the UK's health service over its plans to build an app that alerts users when they have been in contact with someone with coronavirus. Apple and Google announced on Friday that they are working together on Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world. Apple says...
Read Full Article

Apple Music on the Web Exits Beta

Thursday April 16, 2020 7:38 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
Last September, Apple launched a web-based Apple Music experience, offering users a similar experience to the Mac version of the Music app with "For You," "Browse," and "Radio" sections, along with playlists, recommendations and more. As of today, Apple Music on the web has exited beta and is now available at music.apple.com. The previous beta.music.apple.com address automatically forwards...
Read Full Article
