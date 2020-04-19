App Recap: New or Updated iPhone, iPad, and Mac Apps Worth Checking Out

Several apps were either released or updated recently. We've compiled a list of some of these apps that are worth checking out.





iOS Apps

Content Creator (Free) - Content Creator is an app that allows you to create collages, images with text, and squared images perfect for content creation. The app also lets you produce and export videos straight to several social media platforms.

Lugo - See Who's Listening (Free) - Lugo is a new that visualizes simultaneous music listening worldwide. It is pretty interesting to see where around the world people are listening to certain songs. Although the app currently is limited to work with Apple Music, Lugo says both Spotify support and a chat feature is in the works.

Gentle (Free) - Gentle is a new social media app that is currently in its beta testing phase. The app allows users to write anonymous requests they may be worried about, and others can reply to requests with kindness and compassion. The developers have spam filters and report features to help establish a safe sense of community on the platform. Those who are interested in joining can enroll in its beta program here.

Climb - English Vocabulary (Free) - Climb is a language-learning application that boosts your vocabulary by helping you to discover and memorize new words. It is worth noting that while most of the Climb's functionality is free (adding words, GIFs in the dictionary, GIF of the day), users will be subscribe to the service to continue practicing. After a seven day free trial, Climb offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions priced at $9.99, $19.99, and $59.99 respectively.

Discard - A Memory Card Game (Free) - Discard is a new app that features a memory game with a twist. Users are given three seconds to memorize a set of playing cards, and then they must tap the correct cards to advance to the next level. Haptic feedback is also available to enhance the overall quality of the game.

Colorful Memories (Free) - Colorful Memories is a photo app that can transform old black and white photos into their natural colors in a matter of seconds. The app uses AI to recolor all sceneries and images into their original and natural color and even enhances colored images to give them a striking effect.

iPadOS Apps

LiDAR Scanner 3D (Free) - Those with the new 2020 iPad Pro can make 3D models of objects and export them into several filetypes (USDZ, OBJ, STL, PLY). The app even allows users to take 3D scans of their own homes - a neat demo showcasing the app's capabilities can be found here.

Mac Apps

Wallpaperer for Reddit (Free) - Wallpaperer is a neat app that can automatically set your Mac wallpaper to the top rated images from your favorite Reddit communities. The app also allows users to set how often they would like the wallpaper to change and from which subreddits to get wallpapers from.

FitaDo - Calisthenics Workouts (Free) - FitaDo is a fitness app available for Mac, iPhone, and iPad that allows users to create and customize any type of workout. The app also allows users to track progress over time. There is a premium version of FitaDo available as monthly or yearly priced at $3.99 and $29.99 respectively.

theBin (Free) - theBin is an app that integrates directly with your Mac's trash to create a new user experience. There are several features of the app worth checking out including auto-cleanup, a feature where the trash will empty every so often, and the auto-compression feature to automatically compress trash files to save disk space.

In addition to the many apps above worth checking out, it was also announced this week that Facebook would be launching a dedicated gaming app to take on Twitch and Youtube in a new report by The Verge. The report mentions that most of the app's content will focus on the streaming community, but a small mix of some casual games will be included as well. The app is set to debut on Android devices on April 20 and iOS support will be coming as soon as "Apple approves" the app.