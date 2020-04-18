Apple Shares New Documentation on How to Make Your Own Face Shield

Apple has recently shared a new support document on how to make your own face shield. The support document does mention that the manufacturing of face shields should only be carried out by an expert.



In the support document, Apple specifies the materials and their respective thickness values needed for the fabrication of the shield, forehead band, and strap. Additionally, the support document highlights laser cutting, water jetting, and die cutting as potential fabrication methods that can be used in the production of the face shield.

Apple also provides several design files that are to be used in the fabrication process itself. The design files available include instructions for the overall process, 2D cut files, and specific manufacturing files for each component of the face shield. Apple has also set up the email address faceshieldmake@apple.com should anyone need further assistance with the fabrication process.