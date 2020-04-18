MacRumors
Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2020
April 24, Order Now

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
Apple Shares New Documentation on How to Make Your Own Face Shield

Saturday April 18, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by Frank McShan

Apple has recently shared a new support document on how to make your own face shield. The support document does mention that the manufacturing of face shields should only be carried out by an expert.


In the support document, Apple specifies the materials and their respective thickness values needed for the fabrication of the shield, forehead band, and strap. Additionally, the support document highlights laser cutting, water jetting, and die cutting as potential fabrication methods that can be used in the production of the face shield.

Apple also provides several design files that are to be used in the fabrication process itself. The design files available include instructions for the overall process, 2D cut files, and specific manufacturing files for each component of the face shield. Apple has also set up the email address faceshieldmake@apple.com should anyone need further assistance with the fabrication process.

Apple Announces New iPhone SE With 4.7-Inch Display, A13 Chip, and Touch ID, Starts at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:02 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced the second-generation iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, up to 256GB of storage, and more. The new iPhone SE sports a single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Portrait mode support. With a glass-backed design like the iPhone 8, the new iPhone SE is also capable of Qi-certified wireless charging. The new iPhone SE comes in ...
Read Full Article842 comments

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article211 comments

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Discontinued

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus after announcing the second-generation iPhone SE. The second-generation iPhone SE is essentially an upgraded iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip. As of now, there is no Plus-sized version of the new iPhone SE, so there is no direct replacement for the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus,...
Read Full Article88 comments

Bloomberg: Apple to Unveil High-End Over-Ear Wireless Headphones With Magnetically Swappable Parts Later This Year

Thursday April 16, 2020 4:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are likely to be unveiled later this year, and a new report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offers more details on what we can expect from the product. According to the report, Apple is working on at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses...
Read Full Article86 comments

New iPhone SE Supports Haptic Touch, With 3D Touch Now Officially Eliminated From Apple's iPhone Lineup

Wednesday April 15, 2020 10:58 am PDT by Juli Clover
The new iPhone SE, like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, features support for Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, which means that 3D Touch has officially been eliminated from Apple's iPhone lineup as the now-discontinued iPhone 8 was the last iPhone Apple sold that supported 3D Touch. Apple first removed 3D Touch from the iPhone XR in 2018, replacing it with Haptic Touch. The ...
Read Full Article115 comments

Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce New 'iPhone SE' Today With Pricing Starting at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 7:29 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's widely rumored successor to the iPhone SE will be announced at 8 a.m. Pacific Time aka 11 a.m. Eastern Time today, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would line up with a tweet from Prosser a few weeks ago that claimed the device would be announced on April 15. Prosser adds that the device will be called the "iPhone SE" and start at $399 in the...
Read Full Article172 comments

Logitech Keyboard Cases With Trackpad for 7th-Generation iPad and iPad Air Now Available

Wednesday April 15, 2020 11:15 am PDT by Juli Clover
When Apple unveiled new iPad Pro models and the Magic Keyboard with trackpad, which is now on sale, Logitech also introduced new keyboard cases with trackpads that are designed for the 10.2-inch 7th-generation iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Air. As of today, the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad and the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Air can be ...
Read Full Article85 comments

Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Sold on the Dark Web and Hacker Forums

Tuesday April 14, 2020 3:53 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Hundreds of thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold or given away for free on the dark web and hacker forums, according to a new report by BleepingComputer. Zoom has surged in popularity in recent weeks as the number of people working from home has increased, but concerns about the videoconferencing app's security have also made the headlines. However, the availability of Zoom accounts on...
Read Full Article111 comments

Apple Offering $700 Kit to Add Wheels to the Mac Pro

Wednesday April 15, 2020 9:20 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today introduced a Mac Pro Wheels kit designed for the Mac Pro, which adds wheels to the machine after purchase. The kit is priced at $699. When adding wheels to the Mac Pro when making an initial purchase, Apple charges $400, but the standalone kit to be used after purchase is $300 more because the pre-purchase price includes the price of removing the $300 feet. Apple says the kit ...
Read Full Article224 comments

New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Now Available to Order, Deliveries Begin Next Week

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:00 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now available to order on Apple.com and begins arriving to customers next week. Apple previously said the Magic Keyboard would be available in May, so this news comes as a surprise. This is the accessory that Apple previously revealed last month, alongside the launch of the new 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The...
Read Full Article396 comments
