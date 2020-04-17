New iPhone SE Delivery Estimates Slip to Early May

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone SE on Friday morning, and hours later, delivery estimates for the device have slipped to the first week of May in the United States for any color, storage, and carrier combination.



The new iPhone SE remains available for Friday, April 24 launch day delivery in some other countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom.

While the extended shipping estimates could be interpreted as a sign of strong demand, there is simply no way of knowing how many iPhone SE units that Apple stockpiled before announcing the device, especially since the global health crisis significantly disrupted the company's supply chain in February and part of March.

The new iPhone SE can be pre-ordered on Apple.com in the United States and more than 40 other countries and regions. Pricing starts at $399 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options available for $449 and $549 respectively.

The second-generation iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it has a faster A13 Bionic chip. Other features of the device include a single-lens 12-megapixel Wide rear camera with Portrait mode support, wireless charging, IP67-rated water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6.