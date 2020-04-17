New iPhone SE Now Available to Pre-Order
The new iPhone SE is now available to pre-order from Apple in the United States and more than 40 other countries and regions. Pricing starts at $399 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options available for $449 and $549 respectively. The first deliveries to customers and in-store availability at select resellers will begin Friday, April 24.
The second-generation iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it has a faster A13 Bionic chip. Other features of the device include a single-lens 12-megapixel Wide rear camera with Portrait mode support, wireless charging, IP67-rated water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6.
Given its lower price point, the new iPhone SE lacks some premium features of iPhone 11 Pro models, including an OLED display, stainless steel frame, Face ID, and a triple-lens rear camera. The device also lacks a headphone jack.
The new iPhone SE is available to pre-order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in black, white, or (PRODUCT)RED. Customers can get 3% Daily Cash when they buy the device from Apple using the Apple Card.
This is going to be a successful product for Apple, especially for people tired of $1,000+ smart phones.I've only had one iPhone (the original SE), and there's no way on Earth my finances could stretch to anything from the more expensive range. The new SE is really the only option for me, even though I know there are some compromises.
It's good that Apple offer a way in for folks with limited finances like me. I've ordered mine.
Yeah.. no.
I know this sounds crazy but I was hoping for a 16gb model for $299.
My work iPhone only needs a few apps.