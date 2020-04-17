Blackmagic eGPU Pro Discontinued

Blackmagic today informed MacRumors that it is no longer manufacturing its Blackmagic eGPU Pro due to AMD discontinuing its Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics chip.



Apple removed the Blackmagic eGPU Pro from its online store earlier this week, just days after marking the product as temporarily out of stock. The standard Blackmagic eGPU with AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics remains available to purchase for the time being, but with a lengthy shipping estimate of 10-12 weeks.

Priced at $1,199, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro first came out in October 2018 alongside refreshed Mac mini and MacBook Air models.

It is unclear if the Blackmagic eGPU Pro will return with a newer graphics chip at a later date.