Blackmagic eGPU Pro Discontinued
Blackmagic today informed MacRumors that it is no longer manufacturing its Blackmagic eGPU Pro due to AMD discontinuing its Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics chip.
Apple removed the Blackmagic eGPU Pro from its online store earlier this week, just days after marking the product as temporarily out of stock. The standard Blackmagic eGPU with AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics remains available to purchase for the time being, but with a lengthy shipping estimate of 10-12 weeks.
Priced at $1,199, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro first came out in October 2018 alongside refreshed Mac mini and MacBook Air models.
It is unclear if the Blackmagic eGPU Pro will return with a newer graphics chip at a later date.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Apple and NVIDIA need to kiss and make up.
[automerge]1587136015[/automerge]
Been dead for a year now, they went to 5600 xt.
What's replacing the Vega 56? Seems IDK weird that they'd just kill it instead of updating to the latest and greatest.
TB4 will actually have the same bandwidth as TB3 according to Intel. Not sure what changes are there to warrant a name change, maybe the usage PCIE 4.0 lanes.
I love the idea of these - especially as someone with the LG 5K monitor and I believe this is the only eGPU with that support - but my question is at what point is TB3 the bottleneck, and should we all wait for a TB4 eGPU that can presumably handle a higher throughput to fully take advantage of a 2080ti type power card. I believe currently TB3 has only x4 PCI - would TB4 be able to do a x16 type card? Someone pleasssseee explain
I also like how in an indirect/convoluted way Intel compared TB4 to TB3 by saying TB4 will be 4x faster than USB3.2 Gen2 instead of just simply saying there will be no bandwidth gain over TB3 lol.