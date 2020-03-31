Blackmagic eGPU Pro Temporarily Unavailable From Apple's Online Store

Apple is temporarily sold out of the Blackmagic eGPU Pro, an eGPU option that it offers alongside its Mac machines.



Priced at $1,199, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro first came out in October 2018 alongside refreshed Mac mini and MacBook Air models, and it has been sold by Apple since then.

Blackmagic told MacRumors that the eGPU Pro is temporarily out of stock and has not been discontinued. The company provided no details on why the device is unavailable at this time, but supply shortages and production disruptions are a likely cause.

At this time, the standard $699 Blackmagic eGPU remains available for purchase, and it's just the higher-end Pro model that is temporarily unavailable.

Other Apple products like select iPads and custom configured Macs are also experiencing longer than normal shipping times.