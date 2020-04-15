MacRumors
A12Z vs A12X

Apple in March 2020 introduced new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with A12Z processors. Here's how it compares to the A12X.

FaceTime

Everything you might want to know about FaceTime.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 people at once.

How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone
How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Upcoming
iPhone SE 2020
Orders April 17

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
iPhone SE Supports WiFi 6 and Express Cards, But No U1 Chip Included

Wednesday April 15, 2020 10:45 am PDT by Juli Clover

Apple's new iPhone SE is essentially an ‌iPhone‌ 8 with some updated hardware that brings it in line with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Along with an A13 chip, the ‌iPhone‌ 8 has a few other notable hardware upgrades worth noting.


Like the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro, the ‌iPhone‌ SE supports 802.11ax WiFi 6, according to the technical specifications page for the device. In fact, it has the same LTE, Bluetooth, and WiFi specifications as the ‌iPhone 11‌:

  • Gigabit-class LTE with 2x2 MIMO and LAA4
  • 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
  • NFC with reader mode
  • Express Cards with power reserve

WiFi 6 is the latest WiFi protocol, and it allows for download speeds up to 38 percent faster than WiFi 5 (802.11ac). WiFi 6 has not been widely adopted as of yet, but addition of WiFi 6 will become increasingly important over the next few years as routers and modems begin implementing support.

The ‌iPhone‌ SE also supports NFC with reader mode as all modern iPhones do, plus Express Cards with power reserve. This feature, also included in the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro, allows for authentication of Express Transit cards even when an ‌iPhone‌'s battery is exhausted. It will also be a useful feature for the "CarKey" function that Apple has in the works, which will let an ‌iPhone‌ serve as an alternative to a traditional car key in vehicles that support the feature.

Though the ‌iPhone‌ SE shares many connectivity features with Apple's flagship iPhones, it does not include the U1 chip that enables Ultra Wideband technology for improved spatial awareness.

The U1 chip, which is in the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro, allows iPhones to precisely locate other U1-equipped Apple devices, making it easier to locate missing devices indoors. Ultra Wideband has been described by Apple as "GPS at the scale of the living room," and it is believed to be a key feature of the AirTags that Apple is developing.

‌AirTags‌ are Bluetooth trackers much like Tile, and will attach to items like keys and wallets to allow them to be found in the Find My app on ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac. ‌AirTags‌ will be locatable through standard Bluetooth, but it is believed they will have U1 support and tracking could be more accurate with devices equipped with a U1 chip.

At this time, the U1 chip is limited to Apple's flagship iPhones, and there have been two new devices released without it - the iPad Pro and now, the ‌iPhone‌ SE.

Avatar
calzon65
23 hours ago at 11:05 am
Nice specs for a $399 phone.

I think the new SE will be a success, especially with people tired of seeing $1,000+ smartphones.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
kiensoy
23 hours ago at 11:05 am
Too bad the new iPhone SE doesn't have a dazzling display of common sense like the previous iPhone SE/5.

[MEDIA=youtube]9W7qquvhjNM[/MEDIA]
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
decypher44
23 hours ago at 11:08 am
I’m honestly considering a step down. I’ve always been one to get the flagship, plus-sized phones. But now that I have the iPad Pro, and prices being what they are, the SE is actually looking pretty good. Not a whole lot I’d be missing out on. Maybe screen quality.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
NickName99
23 hours ago at 11:15 am
The timing really couldn’t be better. Stimulus checks are on the way, money is tight for a lot of folks but they may still need a newer phone. (Especially if their current phone broke or something)
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
EugW
23 hours ago at 11:04 am


Two opinions here

1. U1 chip is too expensive for now to include universally (partially flawed opinion due to the high cost of iPad Pro)
2. U1 chip (and the Tile counterpart) are not being used or exploited to the level Apple would have hoped and therefore not worth including until next upgrade cycles

We're going to see another SE in 3 years, another iPad Pro in 12-18 months and by then the iPhone 12 Pro will be out. It'd be amazing if the iPad 12 gets U1 again but still no other products with the chip.

I thought Tile clone relied on U1 or at least that's the opinion of the Mac-Pundits.

The U1 inclusion can't be that expensive relative to an iPad Pro to include.

I suspect 95% of buyers don't know what U1 is and wouldn't care much anyway.

It's definitely not something I'd be looking for in a low cost SE.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BenTrovato
23 hours ago at 11:18 am
TouchID & an A13 :):):)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Announces New iPhone SE With 4.7-Inch Display, A13 Chip, and Touch ID, Starts at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:02 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced the second-generation iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, up to 256GB of storage, and more. The new iPhone SE sports a single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Portrait mode support. With a glass-backed design like the iPhone 8, the new iPhone SE is also capable of Qi-certified wireless charging. The new iPhone SE comes in ...
Read Full Article762 comments

Bloomberg: 5G iPhones to Feature Flat Edges and Slimmer Notch, Smaller HomePod and AirTags Also Coming This Year

Monday April 13, 2020 1:40 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup will add 5G to as many as four new models, at least two of which will have flat stainless steel edges and a flat screen, similar in design to its latest iPads, reports Bloomberg this morning. This year’s successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be joined by two lower-end models to replace the iPhone 11. At least the two high-end devices will...
Read Full Article183 comments

Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Sold on the Dark Web and Hacker Forums

Tuesday April 14, 2020 3:53 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Hundreds of thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold or given away for free on the dark web and hacker forums, according to a new report by BleepingComputer. Zoom has surged in popularity in recent weeks as the number of people working from home has increased, but concerns about the videoconferencing app's security have also made the headlines. However, the availability of Zoom accounts on...
Read Full Article109 comments

HomePod Operating System Now Based on tvOS Instead of iOS Amid Rumors of Smaller HomePod

Monday April 13, 2020 2:56 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple in March released new 13.4 software designed for the HomePod, alongside of the release of iOS 13.4 and tvOS 13.4. 9to5Mac recently looked at the HomePod code and says that Apple made a curious change with the new software -- the HomePod operating system is now based on tvOS instead of iOS. watchOS, tvOS, and the software that run on the HomePod are all variants of iOS, but each one is...
Read Full Article94 comments

Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce New 'iPhone SE' Today With Pricing Starting at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 7:29 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's widely rumored successor to the iPhone SE will be announced at 8 a.m. Pacific Time aka 11 a.m. Eastern Time today, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would line up with a tweet from Prosser a few weeks ago that claimed the device would be announced on April 15. Prosser adds that the device will be called the "iPhone SE" and start at $399 in the...
Read Full Article168 comments

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Discontinued

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus after announcing the second-generation iPhone SE. The second-generation iPhone SE is essentially an upgraded iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip. As of now, there is no Plus-sized version of the new iPhone SE, so there is no direct replacement for the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus,...
Read Full Article81 comments

A12Z Chip in iPad Pro Confirmed to Be Same As A12X, But With Extra GPU Core Enabled

Monday April 13, 2020 4:48 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The 2020 iPad Pro models are equipped with an A12Z processor that is the same as the A12X processor in the 2018 iPad Pro models but with an extra GPU core enabled, TechInsights confirmed today. Speculation that Apple was using the same chip began shortly after the new iPad Pros launched and benchmarks found little in the way of performance improvements. Our analysis confirms #Apple #A12Z ...
Read Full Article242 comments

New iPhone SE Supports Haptic Touch, With 3D Touch Now Officially Eliminated From Apple's iPhone Lineup

Wednesday April 15, 2020 10:58 am PDT by Juli Clover
The new iPhone SE, like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, features support for Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, which means that 3D Touch has officially been eliminated from Apple's iPhone lineup as the now-discontinued iPhone 8 was the last iPhone Apple sold that supported 3D Touch. Apple first removed 3D Touch from the iPhone XR in 2018, replacing it with Haptic Touch. The ...
Read Full Article105 comments

Top Stories: iOS 14 Leaks, iPhone and 13" MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 11, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
While we're still patiently waiting for the new low-cost iPhone SE drop, the rumor mill has continued to churn with new iOS 14 leaks and additional rumors about upcoming products. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Among other news this week was an ongoing issue with Apple sending replacement AirPods earbuds with an unreleased firmware version that prevents pairing...
Read Full Article27 comments

Apple Registers AppleCoronavirus.com Domain Name

Sunday April 12, 2020 4:34 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple has recently registered the domain name AppleCoronavirus.com, according to a WHOIS record discovered by MacRumors. The new record indicates that Apple took possession of the domain name on Friday. The record's domain information lists Apple Inc. as the registrant organization. The registrar is CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that protects domain names for large corporations, and is used...
Read Full Article36 comments
