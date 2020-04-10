Walgreens Shoppers Get 3% Cash Back When Using Drive-Thru Ordering With Apple Card Through June 30

Apple today sent out emails to Apple Card holders letting them know that the three percent cash back perk at Walgreens has been expanded to include drive-thru ordering until June 30. When using an ‌Apple Card‌ to make a payment through the drive-thru ordering feature, Walgreens shoppers will get three percent cash back.



Apple and Walgreens are also continuing to offer three percent cash back when making touchless payments with ‌Apple Card‌ using Apple Pay in-store and when using ‌Apple Card‌ to shop online at Walgreens.com or in the Walgreens app.

‌Apple Card‌ owners have been able to get 3 percent daily cash back when making purchases of all eligible health, beauty, personal care, household, and seasonal products at Walgreens and Duane Reade since September 2019.