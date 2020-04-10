Apple Adds Raft of 2018 Mac mini Models to Refurb Store

Apple has just added multiple 2018 Mac mini models to its US online refurb store, offering customers potentially hundreds of dollars in savings on a variety of configurations.



Last month, Apple updated the ‌Mac mini‌, but the only change it made was that standard configurations now come with double the storage capacity for the same price.

Prior to that, Apple's 2018 ‌Mac mini‌ refresh came after more than four years without an update. So if you're in the market for ‌Mac mini‌, the refurb store is definitely worth checking out first.

For example, a refurbished ‌Mac mini‌ with 3.0GHz 6-Core Intel Core i5, 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage can be had for $1,099, bagging you twice the amount of RAM for the same price as the base 2019 model offering otherwise identical specs. Doubling the memory on the 2019 base configuration costs $200 during checkout, so this is a great saving.

Elsewhere, refurbished pricing on 2018 ‌Mac mini‌ models starts at $599 for a ‌Mac mini‌ with 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, offering a saving of $100 on the original price.

Apple says certified refurbished ‌MacBook Air‌ and ‌‌Mac mini‌‌ models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged, with all manuals and cables included in the box. In our view, a refurbished Mac is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new one. They're also backed by Apple's standard one-year warranty.

A refurbished Mac's warranty can be extended to three years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+.

