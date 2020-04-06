Former Apple Engineering Leader Joins Microsoft to Work on HoloLens and Other Hardware

Rubén Caballero, a hardware engineering executive at Apple who worked with suppliers on modem hardware, has taken on a new role at Microsoft, reports Bloomberg.
At Microsoft, Caballero is serving as corporate vice president of engineering and based on his Linkedin profile, he will work on mixed reality hardware such as Microsoft's HoloLens. He is listed as part of Microsoft's Mixed Reality and AI Division, and will also work on "special projects."
Caballero left Apple in April 2019, just after Apple settled its lawsuit with Qualcomm and inked a deal that will see Qualcomm supplying modem chips for the 2020 iPhones, and after his division was folded into Apple's custom chip vision headed by Johny Srouji.
Caballero first joined Apple in 2005, and his name has been on hundreds of patents related to wireless technologies. Caballero was a well-known part of Apple's antenna engineering group, having gained public recognition following the "Antennagate" situation that impacted the iPhone 4.
