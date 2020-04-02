Deals: Save on a Wide Variety of Apple's Silicone, Leather, and Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11, XS, and XR

Amazon this week has a wide selection of Apple's official iPhone cases on sale, including Leather Cases, Silicone Cases, and Smart Battery Cases. Prices start at just $23.85 for a Black iPhone 11 Pro Max Silicone Case, $24.99 for multiple Leather Cases, and around $64.99 for select Smart Battery Cases.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The full list of accessories can be found on Amazon. Those shopping for a Clear Case can also find a bit of savings, with Amazon pricing the iPhone 11 Pro Max accessory at $33.99, down from $39.00. We've also listed discounts on older iPhone models, including the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR (some of which can also be found on Best Buy and Adorama).
iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case
- Black - $99.00, down from $129.00 ($30 off)
iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case
iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case
iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case
iPhone 11 Pro Max Silicone Case
- Black - $23.85, down from $39.00 ($15 off)
- Midnight Blue - $29.99, down from $39.00 ($9 off)
- White - $29.99, down from $39.00 ($9 off)
iPhone XS Smart Battery Case
iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case
iPhone XR Smart Battery Case
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
