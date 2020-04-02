Apple Highlights Useful Apps, Accessibility Tips and More for Autism Acceptance Day

Today is Autism Acceptance Day, and as it has done in the past, Apple is recognizing the occasion by highlighting top apps, accessibility tips, and education resources, while also sharing art created by individuals on the spectrum.



In the Today section of the App Store, Apple is offering a collection of apps that are designed to support neurodiversity and people with autism spectrum disorder.

These apps include Proloquo2Go for those who can't speak or need help being understood, Speech Blubs language therapy app, Streaks to-do app, Calm meditation app, and more.

Apple has dozens of apps that can be accessed through the Autism Acceptance section of the App Store, organized into categories like Communication, Life Skills, Games and entertainment, and Apple Watch tools.

To assist with remote learning, Apple Education is offering support resources for teachers and parents, including one-on-one virtual coaching sessions with Apple Professional Learning Specialists. There's also a collection of Learn and Study From Home apps that families can take advantage of, and Apple's website has a section on customizing the iPad to make learning more accessible.

In addition to these resources, throughout the month of April, Apple will celebrate artistic talent from individuals on the spectrum, highlighting their art and sources of inspiration.

Apple is collaborating with the Art of Autism nonprofit for a "Created on iPad" online exhibit that features 15 emerging artists who identify as autistic.

Apple also plans to feature Kayla Cromer, who stars in Freeform comedy show "Everything's Gonna Be Okay." Cromer is one of the first people on the spectrum to play the role of a character on the spectrum in a major series, and she will share films that have inspired her passion for acting.