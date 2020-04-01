YouTube to Launch New 'Shorts' Feature to Rival TikTok

YouTube is working on a new feature called "Shorts" that will replicate the short videos shared on popular social networking app TikTok, reports The Information.



YouTube's Shorts will exist within the current YouTube mobile app and will see YouTube offering a feed of brief videos posted by YouTube users that will be able to take advantage of YouTube's catalog of licensed music.

Chinese-owned social media app TikTok has soared in popularity in recent months, and it has been downloaded more than a billion times. It lets users create short music videos or short looping videos that other TikTok users can watch, and it has easy-to-use editing tools for syncing music to short video clips.

Thus far, no other social networking app has been able to replicate TikTok's success with a similar feature, though there have been some attempts. Facebook has been testing a short video feature called "Lasso" in select countries like Brazil, and has prototyped a similar feature in Instagram.

It's not clear when YouTube might debut the new short video, but it is expected to come out "by the end of the year."