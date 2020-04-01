Apple and Goldman Sachs Let Apple Card Holders Defer April Payments

Apple and Goldman Sachs are allowing Apple Card users to defer their April payments without incurring interest, extending a similar program that was introduced in March, reports Bloomberg.



‌Apple Card‌ users can opt in to the deferred payment program by messaging an ‌Apple Card‌ support representative through the Wallet app on an iPhone or iPad. Apple is informing ‌Apple Card‌ owners about the option through email.

We understand that the Covid-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. ‌Apple Card‌ is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life. If you previously enrolled in the Customer Assistance Program in March, you will need to enroll again.

‌Apple Card‌ balances will eventually need to be paid, but the deferred payments sans interest will provide some breathing room for people who have seen their incomes drop.