Apple Lets Amazon Prime Video App Offer In-App Purchases on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

The Amazon Prime Video apps for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV now allow customers to purchase and rent movies and TV shows within the app, and Apple appears to be allowing Amazon to use its own payment system, skirting the traditional in-app purchase screens.



Opening up the Prime Video app now includes the message "Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more -- now within the app." Purchasing or renting a movie brings up an option to charge the credit card that a user has on file, rather than the charge going through the App Store.

According to The Verge, the new Prime Video app features a dedicated "Store" tab where customers can make purchases of TV shows and movies, but we didn't have access to the new tab and were still able to make a purchase.

Prior to now, Amazon did not allow customers to rent or purchase content within the Prime Video app, instead asking them to use a web browser to make the purchases. Amazon appears to have worked out some kind of deal with Apple, though, as Apple does not normally allow in-app content purchases that do not go through the ‌App Store‌.

Amazon recently added a new Prime Video Cinema hub to its app highlighting movies that are currently in theaters that can be purchased, which could have something to do with the decision to strike a deal with Apple to add in-app purchase options on ‌Apple TV‌, ‌iPhone‌, and ‌iPad‌.