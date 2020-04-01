Apple Lets Amazon Prime Video App Offer In-App Purchases on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV
The Amazon Prime Video apps for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV now allow customers to purchase and rent movies and TV shows within the app, and Apple appears to be allowing Amazon to use its own payment system, skirting the traditional in-app purchase screens.
Opening up the Prime Video app now includes the message "Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more -- now within the app." Purchasing or renting a movie brings up an option to charge the credit card that a user has on file, rather than the charge going through the App Store.
According to The Verge, the new Prime Video app features a dedicated "Store" tab where customers can make purchases of TV shows and movies, but we didn't have access to the new tab and were still able to make a purchase.
Prior to now, Amazon did not allow customers to rent or purchase content within the Prime Video app, instead asking them to use a web browser to make the purchases. Amazon appears to have worked out some kind of deal with Apple, though, as Apple does not normally allow in-app content purchases that do not go through the App Store.
Amazon recently added a new Prime Video Cinema hub to its app highlighting movies that are currently in theaters that can be purchased, which could have something to do with the decision to strike a deal with Apple to add in-app purchase options on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad.
Not being sent through Apple's payment system is new.
This isn’t new. Other Rent/buy streaming content Providers have done this before.
Up until now, Apple didn't allow 3rd party payment options. They wanted the 30% cut from in-app purchases, which is why Amazon wouldn't let you rent or buy movies directly from the app.
That's why you've had to open your browser window for Prime Video, Kindle Books, Audible books, etc. Plus, platforms like Steam got blocked for the longest time until they made sure to block all Steam purchases.