Apple Reportedly Plans to Seed First Beta of iOS 13.4.1 in the Coming Days

Apple plans to release the first beta of iOS 13.4.1 with bug fixes in the coming days, according to Israeli website The Verifier, which has a mixed track record.

The report also suggests that there will not be an iOS 13.5 update this year, which would not be too surprising, as Apple has never released a point-five iOS version like iOS 12.5 or iOS 11.5 in previous years. Instead, Apple apparently has three more bug fix updates planned for iOS 13, with a max version number of iOS 13.4.4 expected.



The Verifier has shared several Apple rumors this month, claiming that the next Apple Watch will support fingerprint authentication and that a Kids Mode is coming to tvOS. In the past, the website has shared some accurate rumors, but it was also wrong about Group FaceTime launching in iOS 11 and Control Center expanding to the Mac.

Keep in mind that due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple's software plans and timelines are likely more subject to change than usual.