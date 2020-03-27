Apple Launches COVID-19 Website and App With Screening Tool and Resources
Apple today announced that it has released a new COVID-19 website and iPhone app with a screening tool and other resources to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of the novel coronavirus. Apple partnered with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA on this initiative.
The website and app allow users to answer a series of questions regarding risk factors, recent exposure, and symptoms and receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.
Apple says its screening tool does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.
The website and app also offer access to COVID-19 resources to help people stay informed and get support. Users will receive answers to frequently asked questions about the virus, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms.
The screening tool can be used by anyone who is 18 years or older in the United States. Apple says any data that users provide on the COVID-19 website or app will not be shared with Apple, the CDC, or anyone without explicit permission.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Good lord. Stick to your phones. Let the experts handle this. In partnership with the Whitehouse Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA? That is like partnering with Goldman Sachs for the credit card and then wondering what went wrong.
Apple partnered with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA on this initiative.
You realize a bunch of life scientists have no idea how to handle infrastructure issues? Or political issues like dealing with Congress to get money? That's why it has to be a joint effort.
Update your phone.
Apple despises users of iOS 9 so much that their CoV website mentioned above won't even load - blank page.
Inexcusable
None of that has anything to do with the refusal of someone to update their phone.
Tim claims to want to help all members of society, especially the vulnerable. If someone does not have the means to upgrade to a device that can handle the latest iOS, why should they be excluded from being able to access this valuable information that only Apple thinks it can provide?
Tim claims to want to help all members of society, especially the vulnerable. If someone does not have the means to upgrade to a device that can handle the latest iOS, why should they be excluded from being able to access this valuable information that only Apple thinks it can provide?
You have to draw a line somewhere. Should he test against iPhoneOS 1.0, too?
Give us a break.
Apple despises users of iOS 9 so much that their CoV website mentioned above won't even load - blank page.
Inexcusable
Why on earth would they even bother to test things against iOS 9? It's 2020.