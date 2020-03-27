Apple Launches COVID-19 Website and App With Screening Tool and Resources

Apple today announced that it has released a new COVID-19 website and iPhone app with a screening tool and other resources to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of the novel coronavirus. Apple partnered with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA on this initiative.



The website and app allow users to answer a series of questions regarding risk factors, recent exposure, and symptoms and receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.

Apple says its screening tool does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.

The website and app also offer access to COVID-19 resources to help people stay informed and get support. Users will receive answers to frequently asked questions about the virus, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms.

The screening tool can be used by anyone who is 18 years or older in the United States. Apple says any data that users provide on the COVID-19 website or app will not be shared with Apple, the CDC, or anyone without explicit permission.