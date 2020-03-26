GameClub Now Allows Up to 12 Family Members to Play Classic iOS Titles With One $4.99 Subscription

Subscription-based iOS gaming service GameClub today announced new changes aimed at families who are stuck at home, expanding the number of family members that can use a single subscription.



Up to 12 players can use GameClub's family sharing feature to play GameClub games with a single $4.99 per month subscription. For those who aren't familiar with GameClub, it revives older, long forgotten iOS titles so you can replay your favorite classics.

GameClub has more than 100 titles available, none of which have ads or in-app purchases. There are a number of new titles available this spring:



Aralon: Sword and Shadow - An epic Skyrim-esque RPG featuring multiple playable races and classes, an extensive crafting system, and tons of quests.

- An epic Skyrim-esque RPG featuring multiple playable races and classes, an extensive crafting system, and tons of quests. Neon Shadow - An action-packed first-person shooter in the spirit of the PC classics, reimagined for a new generation of mobile gamers.

- An action-packed first-person shooter in the spirit of the PC classics, reimagined for a new generation of mobile gamers. Stellar Wars - The final entry in the Wars trilogy takes place in a distant sci-fi future, delivering its classic take on supremely strategic gameplay with even more possibilities.

- The final entry in the Wars trilogy takes place in a distant sci-fi future, delivering its classic take on supremely strategic gameplay with even more possibilities. Bardbarian - Recruit companions and fight hordes of enemies in this fun blend of shooter, castle defense, and role-playing game with a great sense of humor.

- Recruit companions and fight hordes of enemies in this fun blend of shooter, castle defense, and role-playing game with a great sense of humor. The Big Journey - This family-friendly platformer features a cast of adorable kittens and loads of unique worlds while offering challenges for any level of gamer.

- This family-friendly platformer features a cast of adorable kittens and loads of unique worlds while offering challenges for any level of gamer. Bridgy Jones - This fantastic physics-based bridge construction puzzler with visual flair lets you build rickety structures that will (hopefully!) survive a train crossing.

- This fantastic physics-based bridge construction puzzler with visual flair lets you build rickety structures that will (hopefully!) survive a train crossing. Circa Infinity - Work through intensely difficult levels to see how deep into the circle you can descend in this highly stylized 2D game with the feel of Super Mario Galaxy.

- Work through intensely difficult levels to see how deep into the circle you can descend in this highly stylized 2D game with the feel of Super Mario Galaxy. Swap This! - A hit on Nintendo Switch, this twist on matching games lets you swap cubes to create monumental chain reactions.

- A hit on Nintendo Switch, this twist on matching games lets you swap cubes to create monumental chain reactions. Toki Tori - One of the all-time best puzzle platformers, this highly requested fan favorite is reborn for mobile with the Nintendo Switch version's high-resolution graphics.

There are tons more games available from GameClub, ranging from puzzles to strategy games to RPGs and more, with more information available on the GameClub website. New games are added to GameClub on a weekly basis.

To share a GameClub subscription with family members, GameClub users will need to log in with an email address on the new device, enter a 4-digit confirmation code sent to that email address, and then enter the code on the device to confirm. It's a simple process that works outside of Apple's normal Family Sharing feature.

GameClub offers a free one-month gameplay trial, and after that, the service is priced at $4.99 per month.