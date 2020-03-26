MacRumors
How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

iOS 13 Battery Tips

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
GameClub Now Allows Up to 12 Family Members to Play Classic iOS Titles With One $4.99 Subscription

Thursday March 26, 2020 9:56 am PDT by Juli Clover

Subscription-based iOS gaming service GameClub today announced new changes aimed at families who are stuck at home, expanding the number of family members that can use a single subscription.


Up to 12 players can use GameClub's family sharing feature to play GameClub games with a single $4.99 per month subscription. For those who aren't familiar with GameClub, it revives older, long forgotten iOS titles so you can replay your favorite classics.

GameClub has more than 100 titles available, none of which have ads or in-app purchases. There are a number of new titles available this spring:

  • Aralon: Sword and Shadow - An epic Skyrim-esque RPG featuring multiple playable races and classes, an extensive crafting system, and tons of quests.
  • Neon Shadow - An action-packed first-person shooter in the spirit of the PC classics, reimagined for a new generation of mobile gamers.
  • Stellar Wars - The final entry in the Wars trilogy takes place in a distant sci-fi future, delivering its classic take on supremely strategic gameplay with even more possibilities.
  • Bardbarian - Recruit companions and fight hordes of enemies in this fun blend of shooter, castle defense, and role-playing game with a great sense of humor.
  • The Big Journey - This family-friendly platformer features a cast of adorable kittens and loads of unique worlds while offering challenges for any level of gamer.
  • Bridgy Jones - This fantastic physics-based bridge construction puzzler with visual flair lets you build rickety structures that will (hopefully!) survive a train crossing.
  • Circa Infinity - Work through intensely difficult levels to see how deep into the circle you can descend in this highly stylized 2D game with the feel of Super Mario Galaxy.
  • Swap This! - A hit on Nintendo Switch, this twist on matching games lets you swap cubes to create monumental chain reactions.
  • Toki Tori - One of the all-time best puzzle platformers, this highly requested fan favorite is reborn for mobile with the Nintendo Switch version's high-resolution graphics.

There are tons more games available from GameClub, ranging from puzzles to strategy games to RPGs and more, with more information available on the GameClub website. New games are added to GameClub on a weekly basis.


To share a GameClub subscription with family members, GameClub users will need to log in with an email address on the new device, enter a 4-digit confirmation code sent to that email address, and then enter the code on the device to confirm. It's a simple process that works outside of Apple's normal Family Sharing feature.

GameClub offers a free one-month gameplay trial, and after that, the service is priced at $4.99 per month.

Tag: GameClub

Top Stories

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Tuesday March 24, 2020 9:56 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. iOS and iPadOS 13.4 come two months after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 with Screen Time Communication Limits. The iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to...
Read Full Article190 comments

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 With Screen Time Communication Limits and Real-Time Apple Music Lyrics

Tuesday March 24, 2020 10:21 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.4, the fourth update to the macOS Catalina operating system that was released in October. macOS Catalina 10.15.4 comes a couple of months after the release of macOS Catalina 10.15.3. macOS Catalina 10.15.4 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free using the Update feature in the System Preferences app. The macOS Catalina 10.15.4 update...
Read Full Article152 comments

Apple Offers Free Books and Audiobooks to Users in U.S. for Limited Time Only

Sunday March 22, 2020 7:29 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple Books today sent out a push notification highlighting free books and audiobooks available to users for a limited time only. This appears to be U.S. only for now. The push notification reads: Enjoy a good book, on us Explore free books, read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family. Upon tapping on the notification, users are brought to the Free Books page ...
Read Full Article31 comments

2020 iPad Pro Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Tuesday March 24, 2020 5:34 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple last week introduced new iPad Pro models with an similar performing A12Z Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide camera for 0.5x zoom, and a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced augmented reality. The new iPad Pro models will begin arriving to customers and go on sale at select stores starting tomorrow, and ahead of time, the first unboxing videos have surfaced. The new iPad Pro models will be compatible with A...
Read Full Article65 comments

Hands-On With Apple's New Smart Keyboard Folio for the 2020 iPad Pro Models

Tuesday March 24, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week introduced new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, which are set to arrive in the hands of customers starting this week. Apple introduced a nifty new Magic Keyboard with trackpad alongside the new iPad Pro models that's coming in May, but it also debuted a new Smart Keyboard Folio, which is available now. We picked up the Smart Keyboard Folio for the designed for the 2020 iPad...
Read Full Article44 comments

Kuo: Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization Coming to 6.7-Inch iPhone in 2020, Periscope Lens to Follow in 2022

Monday March 23, 2020 4:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is rumored to be planning a high-end 6.7-inch iPhone model for release in 2020, and multiple reports have indicated that the device will feature multiple rear camera improvements, including larger sensors that capture more light for better image quality. The latest word comes from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who today said that the 6.7-inch iPhone will also feature sensor-shift image...
Read Full Article52 comments

Benchmarks Suggest New iPad Pro's A12Z Chip is Nearly Identical to A12X in 2018 iPad Pro

Monday March 23, 2020 7:18 pm PDT by Juli Clover
One of the new 2020 iPad Pro models equipped with an A12Z chip arrived early to a Reddit user, who did some benchmarking tests to see how it performs. In a Geekbench 5 test, the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro earned a single-core score of 1114 and a multi-core score of 4654, which is close to the Geekbench scores of the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018. The 11-inch iPad Pro has an aggregate single-core G...
Read Full Article184 comments

Mobile Networks in Multiple Countries Display 'Stay Home' Message When Users Connect to Cellular Instead of WiFi

Tuesday March 24, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by Juli Clover
iPhone users in several countries who disconnect from WiFi on their devices will see a "Stay Home" message at the top of the Control Center where cellular network information is displayed. Image via Matt Navarra According to reports on Twitter, the status bar messages are showing up in countries that include Germany, Belgium, United Arab Emirates, Peru, Turkey, India, Luxembourg, Romania,...
Read Full Article99 comments

Apple Releases tvOS 13.4 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Tuesday March 24, 2020 9:53 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released tvOS 13.4, the third major update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4 comes a couple of months after the release of tvOS 13.3.1. tvOS 13.4, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. Apple TV owners who have automatic software ...
Read Full Article26 comments

Deals: New Discounts Hit Amazon for the 2020 iPad Pro and MacBook Air

Tuesday March 24, 2020 7:45 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple last week launched the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, and shortly after Expercom provided the first discount on these devices. Today, Amazon has introduced the second set of markdowns on a few of these new 2020 Apple products. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article13 comments
Links

Touch Arcade
‘Missile Command: Recharged’ from Atari Is Out Now on iOS and Android for Free to Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Series
‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ 1.0.11 Is Now Live Bringing Support for the Next Season ‘Steel Legion’, New Maps, New Ranked Season, and More
Freebie Alert: The ‘Holy Potatoes!’ Simulation Games Series from Daylight Games Is Free for a Limited Time on iOS
‘Minecraft Earth’ 0.15.0 Lets You Spawn Adventures Anywhere, Adds a New Mob, an Increased Level Cap, and More on iOS and Android
Out Now: ‘Snake Core’, ‘Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall’, ‘Mirages of Winter’, ‘Respawnables Heroes’, ‘War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius’, ‘Reventure’, ‘Disney’s Sorcerer’s Arena’, ‘Wide Ocean Big Jacket’ and More
‘Heal’ is an Atmospheric and Emotional Puzzle Adventure from the Maker of ‘DISTRAINT’, Launching April 10th
‘Just Survive Arena’ is About Avoiding Traps and Just Surviving… in an Arena, Coming April 12th
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘La-Mulana 2’ Review, Mini-Views Featuring ‘DOOM 64’ and More, Today’s New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
YouTube
NEW iPad Pro Hands-On & First Impressions
Apple's New Smart Keyboard Folio for the 2020 iPad Pro!
Apple Releases iOS & iPadOS 13.4: Here's What's New!
New iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard, Updated MacBook Air, iPhone 12 Rumors, and More!
New iPad Pro Trackpad Feature in iOS 13.4!
