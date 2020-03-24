Apple Releases New 13.4 Software for HomePod

Alongside iOS and iPadOS 13.4, Apple has released new 13.4 software for the HomePod, with minor under-the-hood changes and no notable new features.
According to Apple's release notes, HomePod Software Version 13.4 includes "general improvements for stability and quality" with no other details.
The new HomePod software will be installed automatically on the HomePod, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how to.
