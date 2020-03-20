People Who Left Devices at Apple Stores for Repair Can't Get Them Until Stores Reopen

All of Apple's retail locations outside of Greater China are closed right now, and customers who left their devices for repair are unable to pick them up until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.



Apple closed all of its stores on Saturday, March 14, but stayed open for a few extra days to allow customers to pick up devices ordered for in-store pickup or that were at the store for repair. There were, however, some people who weren't able to make it into stores to get their devices.

"We made every possible attempt to get people's products back to them," an Apple spokesperson said. "There certainly are people that, for whatever reason, did not pick up their products before we closed and their products are at our stores."

Apple's stores are closed "until further notice" with no specific reopening date, and an Apple spokesperson said there is no protocol in place for people to get their devices until the stores reopen. Apple originally planned to reopen on March 27, but later updated wording on its website with a less specific timeline.

Apple is working with customers who had their devices sent to a repair center to get them sent back to their homes rather than to retail stores for pickup.