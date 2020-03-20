People Who Left Devices at Apple Stores for Repair Can't Get Them Until Stores Reopen
All of Apple's retail locations outside of Greater China are closed right now, and customers who left their devices for repair are unable to pick them up until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.
Apple closed all of its stores on Saturday, March 14, but stayed open for a few extra days to allow customers to pick up devices ordered for in-store pickup or that were at the store for repair. There were, however, some people who weren't able to make it into stores to get their devices.
"We made every possible attempt to get people's products back to them," an Apple spokesperson said. "There certainly are people that, for whatever reason, did not pick up their products before we closed and their products are at our stores."
Apple's stores are closed "until further notice" with no specific reopening date, and an Apple spokesperson said there is no protocol in place for people to get their devices until the stores reopen. Apple originally planned to reopen on March 27, but later updated wording on its website with a less specific timeline.
Apple is working with customers who had their devices sent to a repair center to get them sent back to their homes rather than to retail stores for pickup.
Some people need these devices so they can work...not all of us have the luxury to be able to sit and read all day. There ARE still people who need to work.
People need to chill out. Apple is doing what WE ALL SHOULD BE DOING. Your device will be fine. Read a book.
On one hand, kudos to Apple for closing their stores. It's the responsible thing to do.
On the other hand, social distancing efforts do not preclude brief interactions such as customers coming into a store in limited numbers to pick up a device. Not sure I understand Apple's reluctance in that regard.
It sucks but then you are going to need at least a few employees at EACH store. That creates a lot of travel and each store would be subject to needing to be cleaned again as they seem to be taking a very hardline initiative to stop any viral contamination.
Then there is logistics. Stay open a whole day, half day who works...trying to schedule people for pickup so there isn't a crowd outside the doors? And many stores are in malls that are shut down by the city/state.
You'd have to get state/city permission to open your store and that isn't going to happen.
It would just be a total shltshow if they tried to do this.
I can see how such a scheme could go wrong, but the alternative is people who need to get work done are potentially without their computer for many months on end.