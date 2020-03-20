MacRumors
People Who Left Devices at Apple Stores for Repair Can't Get Them Until Stores Reopen

Friday March 20, 2020 5:42 pm PDT by Juli Clover

All of Apple's retail locations outside of Greater China are closed right now, and customers who left their devices for repair are unable to pick them up until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.


Apple closed all of its stores on Saturday, March 14, but stayed open for a few extra days to allow customers to pick up devices ordered for in-store pickup or that were at the store for repair. There were, however, some people who weren't able to make it into stores to get their devices.

"We made every possible attempt to get people's products back to them," an Apple spokesperson said. "There certainly are people that, for whatever reason, did not pick up their products before we closed and their products are at our stores."

Apple's stores are closed "until further notice" with no specific reopening date, and an Apple spokesperson said there is no protocol in place for people to get their devices until the stores reopen. Apple originally planned to reopen on March 27, but later updated wording on its website with a less specific timeline.

Apple is working with customers who had their devices sent to a repair center to get them sent back to their homes rather than to retail stores for pickup.

Avatar
iOS Geek
25 minutes ago at 06:21 pm


People need to chill out. Apple is doing what WE ALL SHOULD BE DOING. Your device will be fine. Read a book.

Some people need these devices so they can work...not all of us have the luxury to be able to sit and read all day. There ARE still people who need to work.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Steve686
25 minutes ago at 06:20 pm


On one hand, kudos to Apple for closing their stores. It's the responsible thing to do.

On the other hand, social distancing efforts do not preclude brief interactions such as customers coming into a store in limited numbers to pick up a device. Not sure I understand Apple's reluctance in that regard.


It sucks but then you are going to need at least a few employees at EACH store. That creates a lot of travel and each store would be subject to needing to be cleaned again as they seem to be taking a very hardline initiative to stop any viral contamination.

Then there is logistics. Stay open a whole day, half day who works...trying to schedule people for pickup so there isn't a crowd outside the doors? And many stores are in malls that are shut down by the city/state.

You'd have to get state/city permission to open your store and that isn't going to happen.

It would just be a total shltshow if they tried to do this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
inkswamp
52 minutes ago at 05:53 pm
On one hand, kudos to Apple for closing their stores. It's the responsible thing to do.

On the other hand, social distancing efforts do not preclude brief interactions such as customers coming into a store in limited numbers to pick up a device. Not sure I understand Apple's reluctance in that regard.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Wowfunhappy
48 minutes ago at 05:57 pm
Why weren't the devices shipped out via mail? Doesn't Apple take down everyone's address?

I can see how such a scheme could go wrong, but the alternative is people who need to get work done are potentially without their computer for many months on end.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
JosephAW
43 minutes ago at 06:03 pm
I dropped off my G5 laptop. Hopefully they don't lose it. ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mi7chy
42 minutes ago at 06:04 pm
Too difficult to ship them back to the owners?
Too difficult to ship them back to the owners?
Top Stories

New iPad Pro Announced With A12Z Bionic Chip, Magic Keyboard With Trackpad, LiDAR Scanner, Ultra Wide Camera

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:16 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new Magic Keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and more. In Apple's description of the new tablet, it calls it "faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops." The updated iPad Pro has a new camera system that features a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, ...
Read Full Article346 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GM With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Wednesday March 18, 2020 10:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing. iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article81 comments

New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:05 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today updated its MacBook Air lineup with faster processors and graphics, a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, a lower starting price of $999, and more. The new MacBook Air features Intel's latest 10th-generation Core processors, including up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, resulting in up to two times faster performance compared to the previous...
Read Full Article336 comments

Craig Federighi Demos New iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Wednesday March 18, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Given the ongoing situation in the United States and other countries, Apple was not able to hold an official March event to unveil its new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and MacBook Air. With no event, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi created a little demo video that shows off the capabilities of the new Magic Keyboard and trackpad support on the iPad. The video created by...
Read Full Article146 comments

Here's How a Trackpad Works With an iPad Pro in iPadOS 13.4

Thursday March 19, 2020 1:11 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple yesterday unveiled a new 2020 iPad Pro with a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad for the first time. Apple didn't stop there, though, and built support for mice and trackpads into all modern iPads through the iPadOS 13.4 update. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new 2020 iPad Pro doesn't come out until next week and the Magic...
Read Full Article80 comments

All New 2020 iPad Pro Models Feature 6GB RAM and Ultra Wideband Chip

Wednesday March 18, 2020 4:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple this morning introduced updated iPad Pro models with A12Z Bionic chips, dual camera setups, a new LiDAR Scanner for augmented reality, and a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad Pro for the first time. Based on code in iOS 13.4, there are also a couple other iPad Pro features that have remained hidden. According to 9to5Mac, the new iPad Pro models all feature...
Read Full Article191 comments

Apple Still Expected to Launch High End 12.9-inch iPad Pro With Mini LED Display Tech in Fourth Quarter of 2020

Friday March 20, 2020 3:17 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices and will launch an iPad Pro with backlighting in the fourth quarter of 2020. The claim is made in relation to a separate paywalled article underscoring Apple's eagerness to ...
Read Full Article107 comments

Apple Shares Two Ads Showcasing New iPad Pro Capabilities

Wednesday March 18, 2020 6:09 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple has shared two ads on its YouTube channel highlighting the power of its just-updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, including a new Magic Keyboard. The first video, titled "Your next computer is not a computer," showcases the new features in the updated iPad Pro, including the new A12Z Bionic chip, LiDAR Scanner for AR, triple-lens cameras, and the new Magic Keyboard with...
Read Full Article88 comments

Apple Updates Mac mini With Double the Storage Capacity in Standard Configurations

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:03 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple today updated the Mac mini so that standard configurations now come with double the storage capacity. The $799 configuration now comes with 256GB of PCIe-based SSD storage, while the $1,099 configuration features 512GB of storage as standard. All Mac mini models use solid state storage, with up to 2TB of storage available for build-to-order purchases. The new base configurations are ...
Read Full Article111 comments

Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models

Wednesday March 18, 2020 6:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The new Magic Keyboard is backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), Apple has confirmed. Announced today along with new iPad Pro models, the Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro and includes a floating design that works on either a lap or a desk, and an integrated trackpad for ...
Read Full Article121 comments
