How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

2020 MacBook Air Reviews Praise Magic Keyboard and Faster Performance at Lower $999 Starting Price

Friday March 20, 2020 7:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

The media has got its hands on the new MacBook Air and first impressions of the notebook after a day or two of usage are largely positive.

Following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air features a redesigned Magic Keyboard with scissor switches that deliver 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel. As with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, reviews find the keyboard on the new MacBook Air to be far better than the problematic butterfly keyboard of recent years.


TechCrunch's Brian Heater:

Unlike other iterative attempts to update the butterfly mechanism, the move back to a scissor switch is a marked improvement. The keys are still relatively soft compared to other systems, but the feel is much improved — not to mention not as loud while typing. The feeling here is pretty similar to what you get with Apple’s Bluetooth Magic Keyboard peripheral. Honestly, that makes it a valuable upgrade in and of itself.

CNBC's Todd Haselton said "I'm pleased to report that the new keyboard is a vast improvement."

Engadget's Dana Wollman went as far as putting "buy it for the keyboard" in the title of her piece.

Apple significantly redesigned the MacBook Air in 2018, but it also increased the base price of the notebook from $999 to $1,199. Fortunately, the 2020 base model not only starts at $999 again, but also comes with a doubled 256GB of storage. Writing for Six Colors, Jason Snell said this price "finally sets the bar at the right place."

One caveat of the new $999 base model is that it is equipped with a 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3 chip, but it is a newer 10th-generation Intel processor. Apple told CNBC's Todd Haselton that the Core i3 chip is a "big upgrade" from the 8th-generation 1.6GHz dual-core Core i5 chip in the base model 2018 MacBook Air.

Still, many reviews recommend spending an extra $100 to upgrade to a 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5 chip — the first quad-core MacBook Air configuration ever.

One criticism that Haselton offered is that the new MacBook Air continues to have a 720p webcam, with many customers wishing that Apple would offer a 1080p front-facing FaceTime camera on its notebooks.

More first impressions were shared by CNET's Dan Ackerman, Business Insider's Lisa Eadicicco, TechRadar's Gareth Beavis and Matt Hanson, PCMag's Tom Brant, Pocket-lint's Stuart Miles, and the Daily Express' David Snelling.

Video Impressions and Unboxings





Avatar
MacFather
20 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Make no mistake. The current MacBook Air and its value per $, is in the best shape since Haswell refresh in 2013.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Zdigital2015
5 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Core i5 Geekbench scores has an excellent single-core score - 1192, which put it at second place behind the Core i9-9900K AMD the multi-core score of 3238 puts the Core i5 in the hunt with 2015, 2016 and 2017 15” MacBook Pros, the 2018 Core i3 Mac mini and the 4-core and 6-core 2013 Mac Pro. It will be interesting to see how the Core i7 does, but I suspect it won’t be beyond a 5%-7% increase as the clock speed (base and turbo) of the i7 really isn’t that much higher than the Core i5. Overall, this is a huge update over the previous 2018/2019 MacBook Air. Looking forward to seeing one in person, someday. Kudos to Apple, they appear to now have the MacBook Air on the right side of the value equation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
New iPad Pro Announced With A12Z Bionic Chip, Magic Keyboard With Trackpad, LiDAR Scanner, Ultra Wide Camera

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:16 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new Magic Keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and more. In Apple's description of the new tablet, it calls it "faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops." The updated iPad Pro has a new camera system that features a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, ...
Read Full Article336 comments

New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:05 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today updated its MacBook Air lineup with faster processors and graphics, a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, a lower starting price of $999, and more. The new MacBook Air features Intel's latest 10th-generation Core processors, including up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, resulting in up to two times faster performance compared to the previous...
Read Full Article329 comments

Four New iPad Pro Models Spotted in Chinese User Manual on Apple's Website [Updated]

Tuesday March 17, 2020 3:57 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Four new iPad Pro models were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual for iPadOS 13 on Apple's website, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, as spotted by the blog iPhone in Canada. The new model numbers include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A2233. Apple removed all four models from the user manual earlier today. Apple already filed model A2228 in the Eurasian Economic Commission...
Read Full Article102 comments

Craig Federighi Demos New iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Wednesday March 18, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States and other countries, Apple was not able to hold an official March event to unveil its new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and MacBook Air. With no event, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi created a little demo video that shows off the capabilities of the new Magic Keyboard and trackpad support on the iPad. The video...
Read Full Article138 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GM With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Wednesday March 18, 2020 10:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing. iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article80 comments

Apple Shares Two Ads Showcasing New iPad Pro Capabilities

Wednesday March 18, 2020 6:09 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple has shared two ads on its YouTube channel highlighting the power of its just-updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, including a new Magic Keyboard. The first video, titled "Your next computer is not a computer," showcases the new features in the updated iPad Pro, including the new A12Z Bionic chip, LiDAR Scanner for AR, triple-lens cameras, and the new Magic Keyboard with...
Read Full Article88 comments

All New 2020 iPad Pro Models Feature 6GB RAM and Ultra Wideband Chip

Wednesday March 18, 2020 4:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple this morning introduced updated iPad Pro models with A12Z Bionic chips, dual camera setups, a new LiDAR Scanner for augmented reality, and a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad Pro for the first time. Based on code in iOS 13.4, there are also a couple other iPad Pro features that have remained hidden. According to 9to5Mac, the new iPad Pro models all feature...
Read Full Article188 comments

Apple Updates Mac mini With Double the Storage Capacity in Standard Configurations

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:03 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple today updated the Mac mini so that standard configurations now come with double the storage capacity. The $799 configuration now comes with 256GB of PCIe-based SSD storage, while the $1,099 configuration features 512GB of storage as standard. All Mac mini models use solid state storage, with up to 2TB of storage available for build-to-order purchases. The new base configurations are ...
Read Full Article108 comments

Universal to Make Theatrical Movie Releases Available as $20 Digital Rentals on Same Day

Tuesday March 17, 2020 2:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Universal Pictures is set to make new movies on global theatrical release concurrently available for rental via iTunes, Amazon, and other digital platforms, NBCUniversal has announced (via Deadline). New releases including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma will be available to watch online as soon as this Friday, March 20, with each movie offered as a 48-hour on-demand rental for the...
Read Full Article59 comments

Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models

Wednesday March 18, 2020 6:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The new Magic Keyboard is backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), Apple has confirmed. Announced today along with new iPad Pro models, the Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro and includes a floating design that works on either a lap or a desk, and an integrated trackpad for ...
Read Full Article117 comments
MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

