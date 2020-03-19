Apple's Podcasts App Features Coronavirus and Stay-at-Home Content

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States and many other countries around the world has left people in affected areas stuck inside their homes. With that in mind, Apple's Podcasts team has put together some useful content lists for those who want to stay informed about COVID-19, soothe themselves with meditation, or stay entertained.



The "Coronavirus: Stay Informed" section of the Podcasts app on Mac and iOS features informative updates from reputable news providers that include NPR, CNN, BBC, and ABC News.

A "Cultivating Calm" section provides shows designed to help listeners relax, featuring The Happiness Lab with Dr. Lauren Santos, Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations, The Daily Stoic, and other similar calming options.

For those who are looking for entertainment, the "Boredom Busters" section includes interesting and intriguing podcasts like Finding Fred, Gaslight with Chloe Grace Moretz, This American Life, Serial, Homecoming, and more.



There's also a Shows for Kids section highlighting content aimed at children, with a range of educational and fun titles for kids to listen to during their downtime.

All of these podcast collections can be found in the "Browse" section of the Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

Apple has also launched an informative special coverage section in Apple News, which is aimed at providing updates on the coronavirus from reliable sources.