How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple's Podcasts App Features Coronavirus and Stay-at-Home Content

Thursday March 19, 2020 2:05 PM PDT by Juli Clover

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States and many other countries around the world has left people in affected areas stuck inside their homes. With that in mind, Apple's Podcasts team has put together some useful content lists for those who want to stay informed about COVID-19, soothe themselves with meditation, or stay entertained.


The "Coronavirus: Stay Informed" section of the Podcasts app on Mac and iOS features informative updates from reputable news providers that include NPR, CNN, BBC, and ABC News.

A "Cultivating Calm" section provides shows designed to help listeners relax, featuring The Happiness Lab with Dr. Lauren Santos, Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations, The Daily Stoic, and other similar calming options.

For those who are looking for entertainment, the "Boredom Busters" section includes interesting and intriguing podcasts like Finding Fred, Gaslight with Chloe Grace Moretz, This American Life, Serial, Homecoming, and more.


There's also a Shows for Kids section highlighting content aimed at children, with a range of educational and fun titles for kids to listen to during their downtime.

All of these podcast collections can be found in the "Browse" section of the Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

Apple has also launched an informative special coverage section in Apple News, which is aimed at providing updates on the coronavirus from reliable sources.

Tags: Podcasts, COVID-19 Coronavirus Guide

Avatar
calzon65
30 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
Interesting ... they omitted Fox News, is that an un-trusted source?
Top Stories

Craig Federighi Demos New iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Wednesday March 18, 2020 1:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States and other countries, Apple was not able to hold an official March event to unveil its new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and MacBook Air. With no event, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi created a little demo video that shows off the capabilities of the new Magic Keyboard and trackpad support on the iPad. The video...
Read Full Article123 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GM With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Wednesday March 18, 2020 10:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing. iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article77 comments

All New 2020 iPad Pro Models Feature 6GB RAM and Ultra Wideband Chip

Wednesday March 18, 2020 4:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple this morning introduced updated iPad Pro models with A12Z Bionic chips, dual camera setups, a new LiDAR Scanner for augmented reality, and a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad Pro for the first time. Based on code in iOS 13.4, there are also a couple other iPad Pro features that have remained hidden. According to 9to5Mac, the new iPad Pro models all feature...
Read Full Article164 comments

New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:05 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today updated its MacBook Air lineup with faster processors and graphics, a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, a lower starting price of $999, and more. The new MacBook Air features Intel's latest 10th-generation Core processors, including up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, resulting in up to two times faster performance compared to the previous...
Read Full Article303 comments

Apple Sets Purchase Limits on New iPad Pro, New MacBook Air, and iPhones

Thursday March 19, 2020 7:38 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple this week set purchase limits on its newly updated iPad Pro and MacBook Air models, its entire range of iPhone models, and the Mac mini on its online store in the United States and Canada, Europe, Asia, and several other regions. The new MacBook Air and the Mac mini are limited to five orders per customer, for example, while the new iPad Pro is limited to two 11-inch models and two...
Read Full Article36 comments

New iPad Pro Announced With A12Z Bionic Chip, Magic Keyboard With Trackpad, LiDAR Scanner, Ultra Wide Camera

Wednesday March 18, 2020 5:16 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new Magic Keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and more. In Apple's description of the new tablet, it calls it "faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops." The updated iPad Pro has a new camera system that features a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, ...
Read Full Article328 comments

EU Urges Netflix, YouTube to Consider Limiting Stream Quality to Ease Strain on Networks Amid Surge in Remote Working

Thursday March 19, 2020 4:07 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The European Union has called on Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services to consider temporarily reducing streaming quality in a bid to ease the strain on the continent's broadband networks, as tens of millions of people start working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic (via Financial Times). The EU said streaming platforms should consider offering only standard definition...
Read Full Article87 comments

Apple Shares Two Ads Showcasing New iPad Pro Capabilities

Wednesday March 18, 2020 6:09 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple has shared two ads on its YouTube channel highlighting the power of its just-updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, including a new Magic Keyboard. The first video, titled "Your next computer is not a computer," showcases the new features in the updated iPad Pro, including the new A12Z Bionic chip, LiDAR Scanner for AR, triple-lens cameras, and the new Magic Keyboard with...
Read Full Article87 comments

Slack Desktop App Update Introduces Major Platform Redesign

Thursday March 19, 2020 3:20 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Slack is today rolling out a redesign of its team chat app for desktop that aims to make navigating the platform's various menus and options simpler and more intuitive. First up, the Slack sidebar is about to become a lot more flexible for users on paid Slack plans. You can now group together channels, apps, and direct messages into nested, collapsible sections using a simple drag-and-drop...
Read Full Article7 comments

Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models

Wednesday March 18, 2020 6:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The new Magic Keyboard is backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), Apple has confirmed. Announced today along with new iPad Pro models, the Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro and includes a floating design that works on either a lap or a desk, and an integrated trackpad for ...
Read Full Article112 comments
