2020 MacBook Air Supports Up to 6K External Display, Including Pro Display XDR

Apple today announced that its new 2020 MacBook Air supports up to a 6K external display for the first time ever, including the Pro Display XDR.



Apple's Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K monitor with a P3 wide color gamut and true 10-bit color support, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a super-wide, off-axis viewing angle. It is also compatible with the new Mac Pro, 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released in 2018 or later, and 2019 iMac models.



Apple updated its MacBook Air lineup earlier today with faster processors and graphics, a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, a lower starting price of $999, and more, with online availability beginning today. Read our announcement post for more details.