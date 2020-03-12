MacRumors
Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24

Thursday March 12, 2020 2:16 am PDT by Tim Hardwick

Apple has shared a new trailer for its upcoming "Beastie Boys Story" documentary that will debut on April 24 on Apple TV+.

The story of 3 friends who inspired each other and the world. Beastie Boys Story coming April 24 to ‌Apple TV‌+ and in select IMAX theaters on April 2.

Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.

"Beastie Boys Story" is described as a live documentary experience that focuses on the history and the legacy of the group and its personal story. It's based on the "Beastie Boys Book," published in October 2018, and will feature Horovitz and Diamond discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.

The film will be available in IMAX theaters in a limited release on April 3 before launching on ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ on April 24. You can learn more about the "Beastie Boys Story" on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app: http://apple.co/_beastieboysstory.

The release of the documentary comes ahead of the 26th anniversary of the release of "Ill Communication," the band's fourth album. Spike Jonze originally directed the music video for the hit song "Sabotage."

Avatar
addictive
13 minutes ago at 03:03 am
This will be excellent. Spike Jonze is a brilliant story teller. Adam Yauch (MCA) was an incredible humanitarian and compassionate person. His death was absolutely devastating.
Camera Comparison: iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Friday March 6, 2020 9:54 am PST by Juli Clover
Earlier this week we picked up a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and did a feature overview to see if it's worth $1,400, but we also thought we'd take a deeper look at Samsung's newest smartphone to see how the cameras measure up to the cameras in Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Hardware Details Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, like the iPhone, has a multi-lens rear camera setup. There's a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and a DepthVision Camera for portrait shots. For comparison's sake, the iPhone is sporting a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Portrait Mode When it comes to Portrait mode photos, the Galaxy S20 Ultra wins out thanks to that depth sensor. There's not a major difference, but the images coming from the S20 Ultra appear to be sharper and the edge detection is better. The iPhone does win out when it comes to dynamic range, and the S20 Ultra seems to have a bit of desaturation in some images, but overall, the S20 Ultra wins this category. Standard Camera Tests When it comes to standard photos using the three different lenses on each camera, we actually preferred the iPhone images for the most part because the iPhone offered more balanced color and better dynamic range, but with high-end smartphone cameras, a lot comes down to personal preference. The S20 Ultra seems to be overexposing highlights in images with the sun and clouds, resulting in too
Read Full Article90 comments

OPPO Introduces the Apple Watch… Wait

Friday March 6, 2020 5:44 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Forgive us for getting confused in our headline. Chinese smartphone maker OPPO today introduced its first smartwatch, the OPPO Watch, with a so-called "signature design" that just so happens to look virtually identical to the Apple Watch. "This might be the best-looking smart watch of the year," said OPPO's vice president of marketing Brian Shen. The OPPO Watch uses OPPO's custom Android-based operating system ColorOS and offers the functionality you would expect from a smartwatch, including notifications, fitness and heart rate tracking, contactless payments, music playback, breathing reminders, and so forth. It also has built-in eSIM-based cellular connectivity. Unlike the Apple Watch, the OPPO Watch can monitor sleep quality, generating a sleep report of the user's duration of deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time. MacRumors uncovered evidence of Apple testing sleep tracking on the Apple Watch last year and reports have indicated that the feature could be on deck for 2020. OPPO Watch will be sold worldwide, with availability beginning in China on March 24. The 46mm version features a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a 402x476 resolution for 326 pixels per inch. U.S. pricing remains to be
Read Full Article129 comments

DigiTimes: Apple to Launch 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and MacBooks With Mini-LED Displays by End of 2020

Thursday March 5, 2020 5:46 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. This lines up with information shared earlier this week by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple is developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021, including new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Kuo expects the new iMac Pro in particular to launch during the fourth quarter of 2020. Apple has not refreshed the iMac Pro since it was originally released in December 2017, so it is well overdue for an update. DigiTimes claims that Apple will also adopt Mini-LED backlighting for "a few models of LCD monitors," but it is unclear if that refers to the iMac/iMac Pro or standalone displays. Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR uses 576 LEDs, but it is not a Mini-LED display. By comparison, the first iPad and MacBook models with Mini-LED backlighting are expected to have over 10,000 LEDs. Kuo has previously said that Mini-LED backlit displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, while offering many of the same benefits of OLED displays used on the latest iPhones, including good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range, and local dimming for truer blacks. Kuo has also said that Taiwan's largest LED manufacturer Epistar will be one of Apple's suppliers for those iPad and MacBook
Read Full Article44 comments

Santa Clara County Asks Apple, Google and Others to Cancel Large In-Person Meetings and Conferences

Thursday March 5, 2020 6:22 pm PST by Juli Clover
Santa Clara County, which includes cities like Cupertino, Palo Alto, Mountain View, and San Jose, today issued new health guidelines (via The Verge) recommending that companies minimize or cancel "large in-person meetings and conferences." The updated guidance comes as six new COVID-19 cases were found today, which means there are now at least 20 people in the county with known coronavirus infections. Santa Clara County is hoping to reduce the spread of the virus in the Bay Area, and in addition to recommending against in-person conferences, has provided additional guidelines for employers: Suspend nonessential employee travel. Minimize the number of employees working within arm's length of one another, including minimizing or canceling large in-person meetings and conferences. Urge employees to stay home when they are sick and maximize flexibility in sick leave benefits. Not require a doctor's note for employees that are sick as healthcare offices may be very busy and unable to provide that documentation right away. Consider use of telecommuting options for appropriate employees. Consider staggering start and end times to reduce large numbers of people coming together at the same time. While Santa Clara County recommends postponing or canceling mass gatherings and large community events, it says if there's no option to cancel, extra steps should be followed such as providing more physical space, encouraging sick people not to attend, frequent hand washing, and avoiding close contact with others. Google and Facebook have already canceled
Read Full Article94 comments

Top Stories: 14-Inch MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini Refreshes, and New AirPods on Horizon?

Saturday March 7, 2020 6:00 am PST by MacRumors Staff
Rumors about upcoming Apple products are increasing as we head into March, even as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to cause uncertainty about the timing. An entry-level "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9" is widely expected in the near future, and it looks like iPad Pro, iMac, and Mac mini updates may also be coming. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Looking out a bit further, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his thoughts on products coming through the end of 2021 that will use Mini-LED display technology, including a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. Check out our video above and our list below for more details on this week's biggest news. Apple Working on 'Six' Mini-LED Products Including New 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro and Refreshed iMac Pro Apple is developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021, including new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo expects the new iMac Pro in particular to launch during the fourth quarter of 2020. Apple has not refreshed the iMac Pro since it was originally released in December 2017, so it is well overdue for an update. Taiwanese publication DigiTimes echoed this information, reporting that Apple plans to launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple MacBook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020. Taiwanese LED manufacturer Epistar is expected to be one of Apple's key suppliers. Previously Reliable Leaker CoinX Suggests New iMac and Mac
Read Full Article55 comments

Apple's Upcoming 5G iPhone Could Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Sunday March 8, 2020 8:38 am PDT by Frank McShan
Apple's hotly anticipated 5G iPhone could be delayed to due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report from Bank of America analysts quoted by Bloomberg. The analysts believe Apple's 5G iPhone release could be delayed by a month this fall. iPhone 12 Pro concept via EverythingApplePro In addition to delays of Apple's "iPhone 12," analysts also believe Apple's rumored "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" release date could also be pushed back "a few months," citing both supply chain issues and weaker demand for devices as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The release of new devices will "depend on how production ramps back up in April and May." Apple's stock has fluctuated over the past few weeks amid fears of COVID-19. Since its record high of $327.85 on February 12, shares have fallen by as much as 13 percent. Just a few weeks ago, Apple announced it will not meet its revenue goals for the March quarter due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic in China. Apple has said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information on its quarterly earnings call in April. The effects of COVID-19 have been changing each day, so it remains to be seen how much more of an impact the virus will have on Apple's 2020
Read Full Article119 comments

ARM Processors with Mac Pro Level Performance Possible Today

Sunday March 8, 2020 10:28 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Former Apple executive and Be, Inc founder Jean-Louis Gassée explores the possibility of Apple's move to ARM-based Macs in the near future. The speculation comes amidst of increasing rumors that Apple will be launching ARM-based Macs as early as 2021. Gassée explains he was previously skeptical about the ability for ARM-based processors to achieve performance parity with current Intel offerings, but now says he was "wrong". Gassée points to a startup called Ampere Computing that offers high-power ARM-based processors that compete head-to-head with high end Intel chips: Ampere top of the line chips consume less power, about 210 watts, than a competing Xeon CPU needing as much as 400 wats, for about the same amount of computing power — hence investors' interest in a device that could progressively supplant Intel products in tens of millions of servers around the world. Ampere shows us that the ARM architecture can yield the class of chips a Mac Pro would need. Apple, of course, designs their own custom ARM processors, but it seems at least one other company is pushing the limits of performance with the ARM architecture. Apple's custom processors have quickly ramped up in performance that is comparable to their recent Mac laptops powered by Intel processors. Serious rumors about Apple replacing Intel chips with ARM chips in their Macs started in 2018 with a detailed report from Bloomberg. The most recent rumor has placed the transition at stating in early
Read Full Article144 comments

Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Monitoring Feature Found in iOS 14 Code

Monday March 9, 2020 1:51 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple is working on a new Apple Watch feature that detects blood oxygen levels, according to newly discovered code snippets in iOS 14 (via 9to5Mac). Blood oxygen saturation naturally fluctuates throughout the day, but large variations can be linked to health issues. For example, 95-100 percent oxygen in the blood is considered normal, but a drop below that percentage could be a sign of a serious respiratory or cardiac problem. At the center of Apple's new feature is a new health notification based on blood oxygen levels – when Apple Watch blood oxygen saturation drops below a certain threshold, the wearer is alerted, just like existing heart rate notifications. Apple holds patents for blood oxygen monitoring, and early prototypes of the first Apple Watch featured sensors that measured blood oxygen monitoring among other biometrics, but many of these functions never made it into the final product because of consistency issues. When the original ‌Apple Watch‌ was released back in 2015, iFixit actually discovered that Apple's heart sensors have the capability to monitor blood oxygen levels, but Apple has never activated it. It remains to be seen whether the latest incarnation of the feature will rely on new hardware in the Apple Watch Series 6 or if it will come as a software update as part of watchOS 7, both of which are expected to arrive this year. Rumors persist that sleep tracking will also be included in the next Apple Watch model. Other smartwatch and fitness tracker makers including Google-owned Fitbit already offer blood oxygen monitoring
Read Full Article50 comments

Apple Launches Repair Program for Blank Screen Issue Affecting Third-Generation iPad Air

Friday March 6, 2020 6:13 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple today launched a repair program for third-generation iPad Air models that are affected by a bug that can cause the screen to go suddenly and permanently blank. Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019, and that any iPad experiencing this issue will be repaired by Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider free of charge. Customers who have an iPad Air with a screen that's gone blank should find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple retail location, or contact Apple support to arrange a mail-in service through the Apple Repair Center. The new repair program covers affected third-generation iPad Air models for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.
Read Full Article62 comments

'iPhone SE 2' Said to Have Entered Final Production Verification Stage Ahead of Launch

Wednesday March 4, 2020 7:26 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's rumored lower-cost iPhone model recently entered the final phase of production verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. A paywalled preview of the report:New LCD iPhone enters final verification stage Apple will soon introduce a new LCD iPhone series, dubbed tentatively SE2, which has recently entered the final phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources.Apple is widely expected to announce an entry-level iPhone dubbed "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9" within the next few months. The device is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and an increased 3GB of RAM. Pricing is estimated to start at around $399 with 64GB of storage in the United States. Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple still plans to release the iPhone in the first half of 2020. Multiple reports have indicated that Apple aims to announce the device by the end of March, but those plans may change due to the uncertainty of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak around the world. With major tech conferences like Google I/O and Facebook F8 having been cancelled on a physical basis due to public health considerations, it sounds increasingly unlikely that Apple will host a March event as rumored. Apple could always announce the lower-cost iPhone and other products with press releases, while offering one-on-one briefings with the media in Cupertino and New York City. Even if the
Read Full Article115 comments
