Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - March 2020

Thursday March 5, 2020 3:41 am PST by Tim Hardwick

Apple's upcoming low-cost LCD iPhone has reached the final stage of product verification at assembly lines in China, but delayed components mean it could yet be delayed to the second quarter of the year, according to DigiTimes. "iPhone 9" concept render by @OnLeaks via iGeeksBlog In two separate reports today, the hit-and-miss Taiwanese industry publication claims that the so-called "iPhone 9" or "iPhone SE 2" has reached verification at Foxconn and Pegatron plants, but that Apple has deferred PCB orders for the device from the first quarter to the second due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting a possible launch delay. Taiwan-based flexible PCB makers in the supply chain of Apple devices will see their shipments for the upcoming entry-level iPhone SE2 deferred from the first quarter to the second, and their second-quarter revenues may buck seasonal trends because of the deferral, according to industry sources.Up until now, all the rumors have been pointing to a launch for the low-cost device as early as this month. Rumors have suggested the new iPhone could be announced on March 31, with a launch to follow on April 3. However, it's possible that production on the new low-cost iPhone could potentially see some delays due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China, according to multiple sources. Apple's new low-cost iPhone, which is expected to look more like an iPhone 8 than anything else, will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display, but will come upgraded with the same A13 chip that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, according to rumors. It is said to