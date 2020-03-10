Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - March 2020
Apps designed for the Mac don't typically receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series here at MacRumors that highlights useful and interesting Mac apps that are worth checking out. This month's picks are all about making your life easier.
- Tab Space ($0.99) - Tab Space is a handy little Safari extension that lets you save all of your open Safari tabs with a single click. The extension adds a Tab Space button to your browser's toolbar, and saves tabs to the Tab Space page. You can organize all your saved tabs with tags, so you can do things like open all of your favorite social media sites with one click.
- Rocket (Free) - Rocket is a simple app that lets you search for any emoji on your Mac. Just type a colon and then a few characters of the name of whatever emoji you're looking for, and Rocket finds it right away. It's similar to how Slack works with emojis, but it's available across the entire system. Rocket also lets you send and store GIFs, memes, and more.
- InstaRemind (Free) - InstaRemind makes it much, much easier to add new reminders to the Reminders app. It's a menu bar app, but it works best if you create a keyboard shortcut (try shift + command + r) because when you use that keyboard shortcut, a text bar pops up, and whatever you enter is added to the Reminders app.
- Slash (Free) - Slash is a to-do app that's meant to help you get through all the tasks you need to do in a day. It has a simple, clean interface that minimizes into a little task tracking box. It lets you know how much time you're spending on each task, and it provides motivational GIFs. You can pause tasks, skip them, schedule them for later, and more.
- Next Meeting (Free) - Next Meeting is a no frills menu bar app that's designed to show you your next meeting or calendar event so it's available at a glance. That's all it does - puts meeting reminders in the Mac's menu bar. Super simple, but useful.
If you have a favorite must-have Mac app that we haven't highlighted yet, let us know in the comments below and we might feature it in a future video. For more of our Mac app picks, make sure to check out our Mac app archives.
