Powerbeats4 Leaked, Expected to Feature H1 Chip With 'Hey Siri' Support and More
In line with Apple's recent FCC filing, the Powerbeats4 are expected to have a more curved design that is similar to the Powerbeats Pro, with the same angled in-ear fit and wraparound earhooks. Like the Powerbeats3, the Powerbeats4 will still have a wire, although repositioned below the bottom of each earhook.
As expected, the report claims the Powerbeats4 will be equipped with the same Apple-designed H1 chip as the Powerbeats Pro, which should result in hands-free "Hey Siri" support, longer talk time and up to a 1.5x faster connection time for phone calls, up to 30 percent lower gaming latency, and more.
The report adds that the Powerbeats4 will feature the same sound quality as Powerbeats Pro, along with up to 15 hours of battery life and charging via Lightning. Pricing remains unclear, but Powerbeats Pro are priced at $249.95 in the United States, while the three-year-old Powerbeats3 retail for $199.95.
Apple received FCC approval for new Powerbeats last month, and that usually signals an upcoming release, so Powerbeats4 could be announced any day now with a press release. However, it's worth noting that with the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, plans are easily subject to change.