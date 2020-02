Apple's Rumored Powerbeats4 Receive FCC Approval

Powerbeats4 mockup by MacRumors contributor Ryan Barrieau

FCC filing for new Powerbeats with model number A2015

Apple today received FCC approval for a pair of wireless earphones with model number A2015, described as "Power Beats Wireless" in the regulatory documents. These are likely the rumored "Powerbeats4" earphones with "Hey Siri" support that MacRumors uncovered images of in iOS 13.3.1 code last month."Powerbeats4" should be an upgraded version of Powerbeats3 with an Apple-designed H1 chip for hands-free "Hey Siri" voice commands and " Announce Messages with Siri ." The latter feature allows Siri to read your incoming messages out loud when your earphones are connected to your iPhone or iPad and the device is locked.Apple already released totally wireless Powerbeats Pro with "Hey Siri" support earlier this year for $249. "Powerbeats4" would stick with a cable between each earpiece like the Powerbeats3, which retail for $199.FCC filings usually foreshadow the release of new Apple products within days, so "Powerbeats4" could be announced imminently with a press release, unless they are held for an Apple event in March.