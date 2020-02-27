In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple's Rumored Powerbeats4 Receive FCC Approval
"Powerbeats4" should be an upgraded version of Powerbeats3 with an Apple-designed H1 chip for hands-free "Hey Siri" voice commands and "Announce Messages with Siri." The latter feature allows Siri to read your incoming messages out loud when your earphones are connected to your iPhone or iPad and the device is locked.
Apple already released totally wireless Powerbeats Pro with "Hey Siri" support earlier this year for $249. "Powerbeats4" would stick with a cable between each earpiece like the Powerbeats3, which retail for $199.
FCC filings usually foreshadow the release of new Apple products within days, so "Powerbeats4" could be announced imminently with a press release, unless they are held for an Apple event in March.
Related: Everything We Know About Apple's Upcoming Powerbeats4 Earbuds