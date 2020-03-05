Apple Renews 'Truth Be Told' Series for a Second Season

The show was originally planned as a limited series, but was also designed to work for a multi-season run, with each season focusing on a new story with new characters.
Octavia Spencer will be in the second season of the show as podcaster Poppy Parnell, but the main storyline will cover a new case. The first season followed Parnell as she worked to reopen a murder case that made her a national sensation and brought her face-to-face with the man (Warren Cave, played by Aaron Paul) she may have mistakenly helped put behind bars.
"Octavia's performance and Nichelle's story struck a chord with audiences," said Matt Cherniss, head of development, Apple Worldwide Video. "We are proud of this powerful show and the incredible team behind it, and look forward to a second season."Apple released the first season of "Truth Be Told" on December 19, and all of the episodes are now available to stream. There's no word on when the second season will premiere.
Apple has renewed many of its shows for a second season, including "Little America," "Mythic Quest," "Dickinson," "See," "Servant," and "For All Mankind."