Apple Reveals iPhone 11 Night Mode Photo Challenge Winners

Tuesday March 3, 2020 5:15 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Last month, Apple launched a Night Mode photo challenge, inviting customers around the world to share their best low-light photos captured with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple today revealed the six winning photos from thousands of submissions worldwide. The winning photos will be featured in a gallery on Apple.com, on Apple's social media platforms, and on billboards globally. Apple said it will pay a licensing fee to the winning photographers for use of such photos in its marketing.

Konstantin Chalabov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11 Pro:



Andrei Manuilov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11 Pro Max:



Mitsun Soni / Mumbai, India / iPhone 11 Pro:



Rubén P. Bescós / Pamplona, Spain / iPhone 11 Pro Max:



Rustam Shagimordanov / Moscow, Russia / iPhone 11:



Yu "Eric" Zhang / Beijing, China / iPhone 11 Pro Max:



Apple's panel of judges shared their thoughts on what made these photos stand out from the pack in the press release.

H3LL5P4WN
1 day ago at 05:19 am
Man, some of those are spectacular.
thelookingglass
1 day ago at 05:55 am
Man, insane photos. I wonder how much touch up there was in post for these. These couldn't have just been straight out of camera?
MisterSavage
1 day ago at 06:24 am


I feel that the tree photo is not Mumbai. Shop signs seem to be in Arabic. And the taxis that run there don't have that lighted indicator on the top like that either. Erroneous location tags?


Amazing photos!

Has anyone else noticed that the 5th shot isn't Moscow though and is actually Norway?


Maybe it's where the photographer is from?
orbital~debris
1 day ago at 05:45 am
Agreed. Some amazing photography, and really unique.

[USER=1051783]@GeoStructural[/USER] I think the balconies one is all about the detail (and depth of detail), given its night time and the limited light sources aren’t giving widespread illumination.
kirk.vino
1 day ago at 05:57 am


Absolutely gorgeous photos. Interesting to have two winners from Moscow.

There is a joke I would insert if this were a PRSI topic....

Actually, 3!
Kabeyun
1 day ago at 06:37 am
Absolutely beautiful shots. Although dedicated cameras still win, you need to get higher up on that echelon to beat what iPhones can now do. It’s amazing how phone-based camera systems have really arrived, from professional-quality photography to filmmaking.
Glockworkorange
1 day ago at 05:26 am
Absolutely gorgeous photos. Interesting to have two winners from Moscow.

There is a joke I would insert if this were a PRSI topic....
ds2000
13 hours ago at 12:02 am
Nightmode is great, but I prefer NeuralCam. I snapped this in Amsterdam in January, literally point and click. Nightmode doesn't quite get photos as clear (sadly I deleted the nightmode one from my photo reel)



BoricuaHec01
1 day ago at 07:16 am


The guy who’s in the car in the first photo is like “ I can’t believe you’re getting out of the car again to take a photo with this new phone “ lol


Dude lmao!!!!
BvizioN
1 day ago at 06:04 am
First and the fifth are my favorites.
