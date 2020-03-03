Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of Upcoming tvOS 13.4 Update to Developers

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the new tvOS 13.4 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV using a profile that's installed using Xcode.
tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes.
The tvOS 13.4 update introduces some minor design changes to streamline the look of the TV app interface, plus it introduces Family Sharing integration so users can access iTunes content purchased by family members without having to leave the app.