Deals: Best Buy's Flash Sale Has Big Discounts on 15-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $1,500 Off Custom Configurations)

Friday February 28, 2020 6:59 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy started its newest flash sale this morning, offering deals on Apple products and more through tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT. This includes deals on the MacBook Pro, iPhone X, 4K TVs, Arlo security cameras, and more.

The flash sale is mainly focused on the 15-inch model of the MacBook Pro, with discounts ranging from $500 off to $1,500 off select notebooks. Prices start at $1,899.99 for the 15-inch model with a 2.6GHz 6-Core Intel processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, marking the lowest-ever price for this configuration.

15-inch MacBook Pro


Other Sales


