Deals: Best Buy's Flash Sale Has Big Discounts on 15-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $1,500 Off Custom Configurations)

The flash sale is mainly focused on the 15-inch model of the MacBook Pro, with discounts ranging from $500 off to $1,500 off select notebooks. Prices start at $1,899.99 for the 15-inch model with a 2.6GHz 6-Core Intel processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, marking the lowest-ever price for this configuration.
15-inch MacBook Pro
- 2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,899.99, down from $2,399.00 ($500 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,199.99, down from $2,799.00 ($600 off, lowest ever)
- 2.9Ghz 6-Core i9, AMD Radeon Pro 560X, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,549.99, down from $3,799.00 ($1,250 off)
- 2.9GHz 6-Core i9, AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,649.99, down from $4,149.99 ($1,500 off)
Other Sales
- iPhone X - Save $400, plus an additional $100 with qualified activation
- Arlo Pro 2 (4 Camera Pack) - $399.99, down from $649.99
- Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Headphones - $89.99, down from $149.99
- Philips Hue Play Sync Box - $199.99, down from $229.99