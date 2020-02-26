In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Developing Over-the-Air Recovery Feature for iOS Based on Code in iOS 13.4
There are references to a hidden "OS Recovery" option in the update found by 9to5Mac, which appears to provide a way to restore an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or HomePod without the need to connect to a computer.
Right now, if you have a malfunctioning iPhone or iPad, a Mac or PC needs to be used to restore the firmware, which is inconvenient as some people no longer even use computers and Apple has made efforts to remove the need to operate iOS devices with computers.
Devices like the Apple Watch and HomePod don't even have options to restore the software because there are no connectors, a problem that the OS Recovery feature could solve. There is a similar macOS Internet Recovery option that has been available for some time, allowing Macs to be restored with software downloaded over the internet.
It appears the feature will allow for a restore to be conducted over-the-air or by connecting a device to another iPhone or iPad using a USB connection.
Yep! This is the major feature they needed to make it happen
Port-less iPhone in 2021, here we go.
If you still need to connect it with a cable, then how is this Over the Air?
The original report says you CAN connect with a cable, not that you NEED to.
Well presumably that’s the point of this new mode. Some sort of supervisory code that allows you to do so.
What if you can't boot into recovery mode over the air
