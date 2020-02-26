Apple Begins Selling Certified Refurbished 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models in the UK

As of writing, a Silver 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 is listed for £2,039, down from £2,399, offering a £360 saving on the original price. The same savings are being offered on a Space Grey 16-inch MacBook Pro with matching specs.
Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models have also been spotted in Apple's online refurb stores in Germany and Japan.
Apple says refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a 96W USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable in the box. In our view, a refurbished MacBook Pro is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this represents a good opportunity for savings.
Apple has been offering refurb 16-inch models in the United States for a couple of weeks now. Keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished prices, so be sure to shop around.
A refurbished MacBook Pro comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the notebook is delivered. The warranty can be extended to three years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+ for Mac, which costs £399 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the U.K.
(Thanks, Tommy!)