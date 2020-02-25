In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Pad & Quill Launch Pre-Orders for 2020 iPad Pro Leather Keyboard Cases With Cutout for Triple-Lens Camera
We've seen square cutouts in leaked iPad Pro cases over the past few days, with rumors pointing to the 2020 iPad Pro family gaining similar cameras as those seen on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
Yesterday, leaker Ben Geskin shared a few images of a case allegedly fitting the 2020 iPad Pro, with a similar square camera cutout. Now that Pad & Quill has launched pre-orders for its own official cases, it appears more likely that we can expect a similar camera setup on the upcoming iPad Pro line.
Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro sometime in 2020, perhaps in the first half of the year. The new models are rumored to have the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch dimensions as the previous generation. Not much else is currently known about the new iPad Pros, other than the rumored triple-lens camera.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo backed this up with a prediction of his own, stating that the 2020 iPad Pro will come with a triple-lens camera system with support for 3D sensing for augmented reality. This unveiling could happen during an Apple event rumored to take place in March.
The Aria Smart Keyboard Case is $99.95 for the 11-inch model and $109.95 for the 12.9-inch model. You can use the code PQ15 to take 15 percent off your order as well.
I was going to hold on the new iPad Pros, but honestly, all the current iPad Pros need is upgraded RAM and perhaps some structural rigidity. They are way overpowered for iPadOS as it is. An A13X or A14X is nearly useless from a processing power standpoint without greatly increasing functionality. I may pull the trigger on a 1TB refurbished iPad Pro.
I have yet to run into the 6gb ceiling on my 11". So unless someone just hands me another $2k, I'm just fine with the one I have.
I should have specified the upgraded RAM from the 4GB on the 64, 256, and 512 models. No reason why Apple couldn't have increased RAM to 6GB across the board, and that's honestly why I will probably buy an 11" refurbished 1TB.
Setting aside the moral failure of putting a dead animal carcass on your iPad, this design is terrible. They actually think that putting an elastic strap across your camera lenses (which by it's very nature will rub back and forth) is somehow a good idea.
Wouldn’t say “knowing” :)
I’ll certainly hold off, but then I have last year’s 12.9” so it will take quite a bit to get me to upgrade. Especially in a year where I’ll likely be buying a mid-year-refreshed 16” MBP :cool:
I'm with you there. I've got a 2018 iPad Pro 12.9", and a minor refresh isn't going to make me leap. Also, I'm an accessory fiend. New folio's and keyboard folio's are costly ;)
I do love Pad & Quill's stuff. I've owned a few of their bags. The adhesive, and elastic holder just does not do it for me though for the iPad. Why can't anyone come up with an Apple like magnetic thing like Apple's for third party folios?
I'd be homeless if they ever did Folios and Keyboard Folios in colors like the iPhones/Watches. At the same time, it irks me that it's my one i-device that I can't color coordinate.
2 words: spray paint
I may pull the trigger on a 1TB refurbished iPad Pro to get the upgraded RAM.
From what I understand, the RAM upgrade in that model was required by the larger SSD. It's not included to bump up system performance.
