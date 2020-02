Pad & Quill Launch Pre-Orders for 2020 iPad Pro Leather Keyboard Cases With Cutout for Triple-Lens Camera

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Pad & Quill. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Accessory company Pad & Quill today announced the "Aria Smart Keyboard Case" for the upcoming 2020 refresh of the iPad Pro. Pad & Quill's cases are available for pre-order in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes , and they include a square camera cutout for a triple-lens camera.We've seen square cutouts in leaked iPad Pro cases over the past few days, with rumors pointing to the 2020 iPad Pro family gaining similar cameras as those seen on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.Yesterday, leaker Ben Geskin shared a few images of a case allegedly fitting the 2020 iPad Pro, with a similar square camera cutout. Now that Pad & Quill has launched pre-orders for its own official cases, it appears more likely that we can expect a similar camera setup on the upcoming iPad Pro line.Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro sometime in 2020, perhaps in the first half of the year. The new models are rumored to have the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch dimensions as the previous generation. Not much else is currently known about the new iPad Pros, other than the rumored triple-lens camera.Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo backed this up with a prediction of his own , stating that the 2020 iPad Pro will come with a triple-lens camera system with support for 3D sensing for augmented reality. This unveiling could happen during an Apple event rumored to take place in March.The Aria Smart Keyboard Case is $99.95 for the 11-inch model and $109.95 for the 12.9-inch model . You can use the code PQ15 to take 15 percent off your order as well.