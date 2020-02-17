iPad Pro Update Expected 'Around March,' but Production Slow to Ramp Up

Monday February 17, 2020 7:18 am PST by Eric Slivka
Rumors have been pointing toward a significant iPad Pro update in the first half of this year, including a new triple-lens rear camera system supporting 3D sensing for immersive augmented reality experiences.

MacRumors concept of ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ with triple-lens rear camera system

In a new paywalled blurb published today, DigiTimes claims that production on the device has already begun with a launch expected "around March," which is Apple's usual timeframe for a spring media event in years that it chooses to hold one. The blurb also says that production has been slow to ramp up following the Lunar New Year holiday, with impacts from the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic presumably also playing a role.
Apple is scheduled to launch its new ‌iPad Pro‌ series around March, with related suppliers already kicking off production for the model ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. However, their output has started growing slowly after the extended Lunar New Year break in China with shipments unlikely to peak until after April, according to industry sources.
It's looking like Apple has a fairly significant slate of products ready for updates, so the company may indeed hold a spring media event this year. In addition to updated ‌iPad Pro‌ models, we're also expecting a new low-cost "iPhone SE 2" or "iPhone 9," an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the improved scissor-switch keyboard from the 16-inch model, and possibly a few other products.

I hope there is more to the new iPad Pro than the triple camera. I literally NEVER use the camera on my current iPad Pro...holding a giant tablet in the air to take a picture, especially when my iPhone 11 Pro Max is always at hand, just seems weird.
