Disney+ Pre-Launch Promotion Offering Discounted Prices for Europe

Residents in the United Kingdom can get a year of Disney+ for £49.99 instead of the standard £59.99 annual subscription rate if they sign up between now and March 23. Elsewhere, in other European markets users can purchase an annual sub for €59.99 instead of €69.99 euros before the official launch date.
Sign-ups to the discounted subscription rate can be completed online at https://preorder.disneyplus.com.
On March 24, over 500 feature films and over 7,500 shows will be available on the service including new original content like the critically acclaimed "The Mandalorian" and "The World According To Jeff Goldblum," along with timeless classics like "Lady and the Tramp" and the entire Pixar library.
Monthly pricing remains at £5.99 for the U.K. and €6.99 for other European markets. Disney+ will be available on Amazon Fire devices, LG and Samsung smart TVs, Roku's streaming devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Xbox One, and PS4 at launch.