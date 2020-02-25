Apple's Research App Gains AirPods Pro Support for Hearing Study

Tuesday February 25, 2020 12:55 PM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today updated its Research app for the iPhone and the iPad to add AirPods Pro support for an ongoing hearing study.


According to Apple's release notes, the app now supports ‌AirPods Pro‌ and includes an improved VoiceOver experience for those participating in the hearing study plus battery life improvements on Apple Watch.
This update includes new features, improvements and bug fixes and is recommended for all users:
- Support for ‌AirPods Pro‌ in the Apple Hearing study
- Improved experience for VoiceOver users while participating in the Apple Hearing study and the hearing test
- Battery life improvements with the latest watchOS update
Apple's Research app launched in November with three studies related to heart and movement, women's health, and hearing.

The hearing test in particular is designed to examine factors that impact hearing health, and it is being conducted in partnership with the University of Michigan.

Apple is collecting hearing data over time to understand how everyday sound can impact hearing.

