Apple's Research App Gains AirPods Pro Support for Hearing Study

According to Apple's release notes, the app now supports AirPods Pro and includes an improved VoiceOver experience for those participating in the hearing study plus battery life improvements on Apple Watch.
This update includes new features, improvements and bug fixes and is recommended for all users:Apple's Research app launched in November with three studies related to heart and movement, women's health, and hearing.
- Support for AirPods Pro in the Apple Hearing study
- Improved experience for VoiceOver users while participating in the Apple Hearing study and the hearing test
- Battery life improvements with the latest watchOS update
The hearing test in particular is designed to examine factors that impact hearing health, and it is being conducted in partnership with the University of Michigan.
Apple is collecting hearing data over time to understand how everyday sound can impact hearing.