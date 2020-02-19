Bose Begins Rollout of AirPlay 2 Support to SoundTouch Speakers and More

Firmware update 24.0.7 works with the following models:
- SoundTouch 10
- SoundTouch 20 series III
- SoundTouch 30 series III
- SoundTouch SA-5 amplifier
- Wave SoundTouch music system IV
- SoundTouch 300 wireless sound bar system
- Lifestyle 550 home entertainment system
- Lifestyle 600 home entertainment system
- Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system
AirPlay 2 enables multi-room audio playback with other AirPlay 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and select speakers from Sonos, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and others. AirPlay 2 devices also appear in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and can be controlled with Siri voice commands.
The update also includes SiriusXM (SXM) stability improvements and access to additional SXM content. If you're an SXM user you will need to make sure you have updated to the latest version of the SoundTouch app and that you're using the most recent firmware for your Bose speaker. You’ll also need to add your SiriusXM account details again, even if you’ve connected in the past.
Although deployment of the firmware began on Tuesday, the update will roll out in phases, so some SoundTouch owners may not receive the update until February 25 at the latest.
Bose added AirPlay 2 to select BoseSmart speakers and sound bars last year.
