Bose Begins Rollout of AirPlay 2 Support to SoundTouch Speakers and More

As promised , Bose has begun rolling out a firmware update providing AirPlay 2 support for its range of Bose SoundTouch speakers.Firmware update 24.0.7 works with the following models:AirPlay 2 support is being rolled out as part of a free over-the-air software update via the Bose SoundTouch app for iPhone and iPad. Simply log into the SoundTouch app and accept the update when it appears.AirPlay‌ 2 enables multi-room audio playback with other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and select speakers from Sonos, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and others. ‌AirPlay‌ 2 devices also appear in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and can be controlled with Siri voice commands.The update also includes SiriusXM (SXM) stability improvements and access to additional SXM content . If you're an SXM user you will need to make sure you have updated to the latest version of the SoundTouch app and that you're using the most recent firmware for your Bose speaker. You’ll also need to add your SiriusXM account details again, even if you’ve connected in the past.Although deployment of the firmware began on Tuesday, the update will roll out in phases, so some SoundTouch owners may not receive the update until February 25 at the latest.Bose added AirPlay 2 to select BoseSmart speakers and sound bars last year.(Thanks, Drew!)