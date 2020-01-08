Bose Plans to Add AirPlay 2 Support to SoundTouch Speakers and More by End of February

Wednesday January 8, 2020 8:42 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
In its support forums, Bose has indicated that it plans to add AirPlay 2 support to select SoundTouch speakers and other systems by the end of February.


The following products will be included:
  • SoundTouch 10
  • SoundTouch 20 series III
  • SoundTouch 30 series III
  • SoundTouch SA-5 amplifier
  • Wave SoundTouch music system IV
  • SoundTouch 300 wireless sound bar system
  • Lifestyle 550 home entertainment system
  • Lifestyle 600 home entertainment system
  • Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system
AirPlay 2 support will likely be rolled out as part of a free over-the-air software update via the Bose Music app for iPhone and iPad.

AirPlay‌ 2 enables multi-room audio playback with other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and select speakers from Sonos, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and others. ‌AirPlay‌ 2 devices also appear in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and can be controlled with Siri voice commands.

Bose added AirPlay 2 to select BoseSmart speakers and sound bars last year.

Tags: AirPlay, Bose, AirPlay 2
2 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
StarDal
1 hour ago at 08:46 am
You can get the SoundTouch 10 for a reasonable price. This may be an opportunity to move from an Airport Express + older Soundlink I have setup in one of my rooms.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]