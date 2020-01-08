Bose Plans to Add AirPlay 2 Support to SoundTouch Speakers and More by End of February

The following products will be included:
- SoundTouch 10
- SoundTouch 20 series III
- SoundTouch 30 series III
- SoundTouch SA-5 amplifier
- Wave SoundTouch music system IV
- SoundTouch 300 wireless sound bar system
- Lifestyle 550 home entertainment system
- Lifestyle 600 home entertainment system
- Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system
AirPlay 2 enables multi-room audio playback with other AirPlay 2 devices, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and select speakers from Sonos, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and others. AirPlay 2 devices also appear in the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and can be controlled with Siri voice commands.
Bose added AirPlay 2 to select BoseSmart speakers and sound bars last year.