Apple Inks Deal for 'Swan Song' Film Starring Mahershala Ali

"Swan Song" is described as a "genre-bending drama" set in the near future and explores how far someone will go and how much they'll sacrifice to make a happier life for their loved ones.
Mahershala Ali, who will take on the starring role of Milo, is known for his work in "Green Book" and "Moonlight." Benjamin Cleary, known for his Oscar-winning short film "Stutterer," is set to direct the film.
"I've been developing 'Swan Song' for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision," said Benjamin Cleary. "Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream."Apple's head of feature development and acquisitions Matt Dentler said that the script for "Swan Song" immediately connected with Apple.
"Benjamin's script for 'Swan Song' immediately connected with us. We cannot wait to bring Benjamin's vision together with Mahershala's undeniable talent to deliver this powerfully layered story to audiences around the world."According to Apple, "Swan Song" will see a theatrical release. It will join other Apple TV+ films that include "Boys State," "The Banker," "Wolfwalkers," "Beastie Boys Story," and more.