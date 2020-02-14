MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Air Duffel Carry-On Bag for Mac From Waterfield Designs

WaterField Designs created the Air Duffel as the perfect bag to use for air travel. It was designed in collaboration with more than 1,200 WaterField Designs customers and seasoned travelers with the aim of optimizing for space and convenience.
Priced starting at $399, the Air Duffel is available in brown waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon with a full-grain leather flap and detailing.
The Air Duffel is equipped with a padded laptop compartment that can fit Mac notebooks ranging in size from the 12-inch MacBook to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus there's a main compartment that was designed for maximum carry-on capacity.
The main compartment can hold one to two days of clothing, headphones, toiletries, and other items. Two mesh pockets inside the compartment are available for organizing small items, a key fob makes it easy to keep track of keys, and three open-top pockets offer up additional organizational space.
The laptop compartment also includes a wide pocket with soft foam for papers or a tablet, two open-top pockets for chargers and cords, three pen slots, and a central slot for files or magazines. A front pocket has interior organizational pockets secured with a leather flap equipped with magnets.
At the sides, there are two arced zippers for the expandable end pockets. The end pockets are designed to remain flat to utilize interior bag space when available and are positioned for quick access to travel documents, a water bottle, and other necessities when the bag is positioned under a seat or on top of luggage.
Inside, a gold liner makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and there are four D-rings for attaching a comfortable shoulder strap or a carabiner to hold pouches and accessories. It can also be fitted over the handle of a suitcase.
WaterField Designs also sells an optional Air Caddy, which is custom fitted for the front pocket of the Air Duffel and is sized to fit devices like the iPad Pro. The Air Duffel measures in at 10.25 x 16 x 8.25 inches and is sized to fit perfectly under an airplane seat.
We have one of the Air Duffels to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win the giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.