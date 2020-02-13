In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Begins Selling Certified Refurbished 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models
Apple says refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a 96W USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable in the box. In our view, a refurbished MacBook Pro is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this represents a good opportunity for savings.
Keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished prices, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup.
A refurbished MacBook Pro comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the notebook is delivered. The warranty can be extended to three years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+ for Mac, which costs $379 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the United States.
Even sorting by price does not work and the prices are all scrambled. It used to be so easy to see all the included specs for each unit and now you cannot see that without looking at each one individually.
A step backwards if you ask me.
