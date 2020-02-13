Apple Begins Selling Certified Refurbished 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models

Thursday February 13, 2020 10:01 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple has begun selling certified refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models through its online store in the United States for the first time since the notebook was released in November 2019. All of the refurbished configurations are discounted by 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models.


Apple says refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a 96W USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable in the box. In our view, a refurbished MacBook Pro is virtually indistinguishable from a brand new model, so this represents a good opportunity for savings.

Keep in mind that third-party resellers frequently offer better deals than Apple's refurbished prices, so be sure to monitor our deals roundup.

A refurbished MacBook Pro comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the notebook is delivered. The warranty can be extended to three years from the refurbished purchase date with AppleCare+ for Mac, which costs $379 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the United States.

Ever since Apple "refurbished" their Refurbished site, it is terribly bad to navigate and find what you want.

Even sorting by price does not work and the prices are all scrambled. It used to be so easy to see all the included specs for each unit and now you cannot see that without looking at each one individually.

A step backwards if you ask me.
