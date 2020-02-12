'Pokémon Home' Cloud Service for Transferring Pokémon Between Games Now Available on iOS

By linking the same Nintendo Account to Pokémon Home on the Nintendo Switch and an iOS device, Pokémon players can access the same Pokémon boxes from both platforms.
The Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Home works with Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, and Pokémon: Let's Go, while both the Switch version and the mobile version offer connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank for transferring Pokémon from older games. In the future, the software will support Pokémon GO.
Along with transferring Pokémon between games, the Pokémon Home app also supports trades, and there are several trading methods available. Pokémon can be placed in a Wonder Box, traded via the GTS for specific Pokémon trades, added to a Room Trade event with up to 20 people, or traded with a friend.
Pokémon placed in Pokémon Home will be registered in the National Pokédex, including Mega Evolve or Gigantimax forms. The iOS version of Pokémon Home includes information on Pokémon abilities and the moves each Pokémon is able to learn.
Pokémon Home can be downloaded and used for free, but without upgrading to the premium tier, functionality is limited. Moving Pokémon from the Pokémon Bank, for example, is a premium feature, and the number of Pokémon that can be deposited or traded is also limited.
The Pokémon Home premium plan is priced at $2.99 for one month, $4.99 for three months, and $15.99 for a year. The Pokémon Home app can be downloaded from the App Store. [Direct Link]