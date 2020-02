Adobe Lightroom Updated With Split View Support on iPad

How to use Split View

Open an app

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the Dock

On the Dock, touch and hold the second app that you want to open, and then drag it to the left or right edge of the screen

How to adjust Split View

To give the apps equal space on the screen, drag the divider to the center of the screen

To turn a Split View into a Slide Over, swipe down from the top of the app

To close Split View, drag the divider over the app that you want to close

Adobe today updated its Lightroom app for iPad with a few new features, most notably including Split View support on compatible iPad models, allowing Lightroom and another app to be open side by side.Split View is supported on all iPad Pro models, the fifth-generation iPad and later, the iPad Air 2 and later, and the iPad mini 4 and later.Adobe has outlined various other Lightroom enhancements in a blog post