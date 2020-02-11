Adobe Lightroom Updated With Split View Support on iPad

Tuesday February 11, 2020 6:46 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Adobe today updated its Lightroom app for iPad with a few new features, most notably including Split View support on compatible iPad models, allowing Lightroom and another app to be open side by side.


How to use Split View

  • Open an app
  • Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the Dock
  • On the Dock, touch and hold the second app that you want to open, and then drag it to the left or right edge of the screen

How to adjust Split View

  • To give the apps equal space on the screen, drag the divider to the center of the screen
  • To turn a Split View into a Slide Over, swipe down from the top of the app
  • To close Split View, drag the divider over the app that you want to close
Split View is supported on all iPad Pro models, the fifth-generation iPad and later, the iPad Air 2 and later, and the iPad mini 4 and later.

Adobe has outlined various other Lightroom enhancements in a blog post.

