Adobe Lightroom Updated With Split View Support on iPad

How to use Split View
- Open an app
- Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the Dock
- On the Dock, touch and hold the second app that you want to open, and then drag it to the left or right edge of the screen
How to adjust Split View
- To give the apps equal space on the screen, drag the divider to the center of the screen
- To turn a Split View into a Slide Over, swipe down from the top of the app
- To close Split View, drag the divider over the app that you want to close
